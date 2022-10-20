James Conaway, Outside/Inside: Most wine critics aren't really

For much of my life I have wanted to write about the environment in a way that involves readers. Long ago I realized that the best way to do this journalistically is to write about people. In this unique valley those involved in wine are also deeply involved in the environment, like it or not, Siamese twins by virtue of geography. But today you can truthfully say that about any activity on the face of the earth.

Wine critics are legion in America, and for the most part wine promoters by another name. Some still seem unaware that there is an environment to be preserved. Worse, many are afraid of offending producers who provide free wine and travel. There are exceptions, of course, driven more by readers’ climate change concerns than their own reservations about the so-called wine “industry.” (I’ve always disliked the term but now even the finest wines are often chemically and mechanically manipulated.)

More wine writers are working environmental concerns into their reviews, driven I suspect by consumers’ concerns about climate change and turned-off by the industry’s endless celebration of glamour and brand.

Eric Asimov, wine critic at The New York Times, doesn’t often seek out environmental squabbles but maintains objectivity when he does, no simple feat. He recently wrote a column about the late Fred Franzia’s Two Buck Chuck, once the bête noire of this valley. “A lot of wines, inexpensive and not, are made without regard for the environment and workers. As with fast fashion, the pleasure in the product and the price can obscure serious issues in the manufacturing.” More details, please.

The Washington Post's wine columnist, Dave McIntyre, recently wrote a column about greenwashing, “a convenient term to express cynicism about a winery’s claim to be farming without herbicides and pesticides… But transparency is getting better.” I’m hoping he’ll provide more of it.

I was the Post’s wine critic back in the '70s, when my primary job there was writing feature articles about Ronald Reagan’s bizarre cabinet members for the Style section. I’m afraid I wasn’t much of a wine critic. The Post’s bristly budget maven held a lot of Post stock and took a dim view of my spending her and Katherine Graham’s money on wine, once asking, “What’s all this Cotes du Rhone stuff?”

I wasn’t to solicit or accept free wine, and I didn’t. But it arrived anyway. And guess what. My wife Penny and I drank it and gave some to friends. I even wrote about some of it, part of my education, I thought, a rationalization that also happened top be true.

I became intrigued with Napa Valley when I visited it in the '80s. Here small farmers could survive well while preserving the natural beauty and integrity of their land, and so could their valley. I didn’t assign ratings to wine, as did my neighbor up in Baltimore, Robert Parker, whose 100-point scale appeared in his Wine Advocate. I ran into him occasionally and he was smart and funny (a dog belonging to a vintner in Bordeaux had torn his pants leg because of a bad review).

Parker was so successful that his rating system was high-jacked by the glitzy Wine Spectator, which further exploited the numbers racket. Both publications kept the environment in the closet except to burnish product. Then developers become vintners and vintners became developers, and the high-sugar/alcohol and environmental battles were joined.

My favorite critic remained the restrained Brit, Hugh Johnson, who also became an authority on trees just so he wouldn’t drown in the out-of-control fermentation of the new global vineyard.

The most hopeful appearance since then was that of the wine blogger, a blast of fresh air that turned into a tornado. Bloggers revived wine criticism and enlivened some of a largely sclerotic hierarchy. But many of the good if older critics remained to provide guidance to wine drinkers, like the Register’s own Dan Berger, who seeks to maintain the enduring standards.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s wine critic is Esther Mobley, who began her journalistic career gingerly, courting the industry until she got a foothold in the minds of big winery owners and what I think of as their regnant corporados (those untouchable, often clueless chief executives). Early on I tried to interest Esther in over-development and encroachment of conglomerates on communities as subjects, but she wrote in her review of my book, Napa at Last Light, that I had become “loud” in my criticism of wineries and development. But lately her voice, too, has picked up volume.

So, this is not a wine column, it’s a place column. The place is Napa though the canvas is much broader. As I have always said, wine bottles — and now boxes, too —provide keyholes through which to view both local and global issues. But my own interests — environment, writing, art, even confession — will muscle their way in, for that is the human condition.