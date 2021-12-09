John Munch: A legendary, if accidental, winemaker

"... Here you have all of the sweat, blood-thrill and verve of a Córdoban corrida whirring with dust and loud cries of olé rising up from your nostrils in the late afternoon sun. Very macho, indeed!"

Such are the witty wine notes (this one describing a bold and brooding 2016 Syrah) by John Munch, a self-appointed “wineherd & plenipotentiary.”

Munch was a maverick before arriving in Paso Robles so it’s no wonder he was drawn to the Wild West spirit of the region and decided to put roots down in the late 1970s. In the past four decades, the veteran winemaker has seen an avalanche of change in Paso.

“There were about eight wineries at the festival in the downtown park,” Munch recollected of the very first Paso Robles wine festival, which is marching into its fourth decade. Munch reminisced sitting in the tree-shaded patio of his Le Cuvier Winery when we met in 2018. The winery is ensconced in the woodsy Adelaida District with a sweeping view of Paso’s rolling hills.

Catching up with Munch this year, we met in the patio of his funky Temple-ton bungalow, c.1890, where he uncorked a vintage sparkling wine.

“It’s pushing 40 years in tirage, it’s maybe 1982 or ’83,” said the octogenarian, notorious for holding on to old wines and accidentally not labeling them thus being unable to recall the vintage. In this case, he admitted he had lost the chart where the color-coded bottles were identified. Nonetheless, the golden-hued effervescent wine, nutty, almost maderized, showed as much irreverent personality as its maker.

Munch’s grey hair and scraggly beard give him a wise man’s look yet the cheeky winemaker is anything but. His witty mind borders on the idiosyncratic and unconventional; he can be self-deprecating in the best possible way.

In recent years, Munch has handed the winemaking reins to his assistant winemaker Clay Selkirk but is still involved as Le Cuvier’s self-appointed wineherd.

“Now that I’m no longer a winemaker, they gave me the Winemaker of the Year award,” he quipped when he received the San Luis Obispo County’s 2018 industry leaders award at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

Le Cuvier’s busy “by appointment only” tasting room now attracts some 15,000 visitors annually. ”We didn’t have 15,000 people coming through Paso when we started,” said Munch in amazement.

The Costa-Rican-born winemaker is something of a throwback to the 1960s Berkeley hippie era. But a life’s patchwork of adventures has taken him on a circuitous route from Central America to Europe and then, finally, to California.

Along the way, Munch studied poetry at Berkeley, worked in international litigation in Switzerland and the construction business in San Francisco, all this culminating in his illustrious experiences with winemaking in Paso Robles. He himself is amused by his long, winding, and seemingly accidental career.

In fact, Munch admits that when involved in international legal issues, it wasn’t so much the law but the precision of language that fascinated him. This fascination led him to abandon law for West Saxon poetry. He graduated with a degree in such from UC Berkeley.

Munch and his late wife Andree Guyon, whom he met in France, moved to San Francisco, and through friends discovered Paso Robles. In 1978 the couple purchased the property on Vine Hill Lane (location of the current Le Cuvier Winery) with a plan to restore the Vine Hill property and sell it. Building a winery was not on the radar. As in much of Munch’s accidental life, winemaking came by happenstance.

Through his French wife’s brother, Munch was introduced to a group of investors from Champagne looking to produce sparkling wine in California for the U.S. market. Munch was brought on board to do research and soon got into partnership with them.

“The next thing I knew I was making sparkling wine at the old Estrella winery,” said Munch with a chuckle. At Estrella, Munch was in the company of such illustrious names as Gary Eberle, Neils Udsen, Tom Myers and Bill Scheffer.

Munch and Andree launched Adelaida Cellars as a négociant wine brand using Estrella grapes and/or bulk wine beginning with the 1981 vintage and set up a bonded winery on their Vine Hill property in 1983. The Estrella-acquired Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay were successfully sold by Andree at $8 per bottle (soon raised to $12). “This was a hefty price back in the mid-1980s,” Munch commented.

Munch’s life took another turn when he was approached by Matt Van Steenwyck to bring his Adelaida Cellars label to the Steenwyck property on Paso’s west side and offered to plant vineyards and build a winery.

The Steenwyck family had sizable acreage of walnut orchards and had already acquired the historic HMR vineyard (planted by the late Dr. Stanley Hoffman in the 1970s), which Munch revitalized while also planting the prized Viking vineyard.

While at Adelaida Cellars, Munch made an agreement with the Van Steenwycks to continue to produce his own wine under the Le Cuvier label made on Adelaida Road in a rustic farmhouse.

“We were so busy developing the Adelaida brand that we had little time for selling Le Cuvier, so left it in the barrels,” he admitted. That’s how Munch got into aging his wines. “I liked what was happening to the wines. After three years plus in the barrels, wines became unique and different.”

Munch left Adelaida Cellars in 1999. Two years later he entered into a partnership with consultant and investor Mary Fox. The duo relocated Le Cuvier’s operation to its current location, building a new winery and tasting room that officially opened in 2011.

Munch, who sources all his fruit from prized Paso vineyards, practices a nonconformist wine mantra: let the grapes do the work.

“You’re getting an expression of the vineyards rather than the winemaker,” he insisted.

The intervention-free approach allows him to herd the “feral beasties” found in the finest fruit from top-notch vineyards into his wines. Munch uses no sulfites and is a big proponent of dry-farmed grapes. His uncommonly lengthy process of barrel aging in neutral oak barrels for 33 months or longer and purchasing pricy fruit is certainly not a good business model though, he freely admitted.

Currently available in the tasting room, Le Cuvier’s lineup includes 2016 vintages of a five-wine lineup, beginning with a wild strawberry-scented Grenache followed by L’Enfant Du Pape, a blend of Grenache, Syrah, Mouverdre with a splash of Petite Sirah which gives the wine a strong finish.

The brooding Syrah rocks with black pepper notes, and a Malbec is rich with cassis and blackberry flavors.

Rich and voluptuous, the 2020 Pentimento is made in the solera style, topped with 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine tasting experience is paired with delectable small bites prepared by chef Rachel Zollo.

Munch’s passionate approach is evident in the winery’s underground cellar stocked with old bottles. I’ve had the opportunity to taste some of these library wines dating back to the 1980s, which not only reflects how well Paso wines can age but validates John Munch’s determination to take his sweet time in making wine.