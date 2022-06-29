Joseph Phelps Vineyards sold to French luxury company

LVMH, one of the leading luxury beverage producers and marketers in the world, has bought Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena.

The company already owns Chandon and Newtown Vineyards in Napa Valley. The deal follows recent sale this year of two other iconic local wine brands, Shafer Vineyards and Silverado Vineyards.

Founded by construction executive Joseph Phelps in 1973, the Napa and Sonoma-based wine collection is one of the most respected in America. Phelps' legendary Insignia, a Bordeaux-style Napa-grown blend, as well as the Backus Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon sells for more than $300 a bottle.

Phelps started with a 670-acre former cattle ranch in Spring Valley, an almost totally enclosed valley east of St. Helena, and planted vineyards and built an redwood winery there.

They now own and farm 425 acres of vines in Napa Valley on nine estate vineyards in St. Helena, Rutherford, Oakville, Stags Leap District, Oak Knoll District, South Napa and Carneros, as well as 100 acres in two vineyards on the western Sonoma Coast where they produce Freestone Estate wines.

Joseph Phelps' son, Bill, joined the family business in 1998 after a successful career in law. As executive chairman now, he oversees Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

The winery’s board of directors includes Joe’s daughters, Leslie, Laurie and Lynn. In 2016, third-generation family members Elizabeth Neuman, director of business development and marketing, and Will Phelps, the winery’s director of hospitality and consumer sales were appointed to the winery’s executive management team.

Elizabeth Phelps Neuman and Will Phelps will be staying on board.

LVMH also owns Dom Pérignon, Chateau d’Yquem, and Chateau Cheval Blanc in France.