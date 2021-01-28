Judy Jordan’s second act: From vintner to mentor

The wines are produced by winemaker Megan Baccitich and winegrower Scott Zapotoky (the team previously worked at Paul Hobbs Winery). The 2017 vintages of the micro-lot production includes a chardonnay and pinot noir from Oregon and a Bordeaux-style blend from Napa.

Jordan and her team acquired esteemed vineyards in Oregon’s Eola-Amity Hills and Chehalem Mountains as well as Napa Valley’s Sage Ridge Vineyard. Superbly crafted, the small lots of wines reflect the true expression of the unique terroirs of these sites.

“We are both classically trained,” Jordan noted of Baccitich. “We take our love of terroir and push it beyond the comfort zone.”

The pinot noir is vibrant with pomegranate flavors on the palate, the chardonnay aromatic with pear notes and the cabernet sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux blend, luscious with blueberries and cassis backed with well-knit tannins.

Growing up in the wine industry Jordan fondly recalled the time when she was mentored by her father Tom Jordan “What I found along the way back then that it was predominantly a male leadership.”

From accounting and distribution to winemaking, the industry was male-dominated, she noted. “For 30 years, people who were my guides were wonderful men.”