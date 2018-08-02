Just a little more than a year after the sale of Stagecoach Vineyard and the purchase of a new winery, Dr. Jan Krupp has announced that he has named Julien Fayard as winemaker of his family’s namesake brand, Krupp Brothers.
“Julien shares our vision for Krupp Brothers, including exceptional attention to detail and a philosophy that the process begins in the vineyard," Krupp said.
Fayard, who has not missed a harvest since he was 16, grew up on his family’s small vineyard in the Provence region of France. Weekend and holiday jobs on the family vineyard eventually turned into a career in the wine business. He trained in Bordeaux, working for the First Growth Château Lafite-Rothschild and Smith Haut Lafitte where he oversaw vineyard management and developed his winemaking skills.
A vineyard-centric winemaker, Fayard is eager to work with Krupp’s prized blocks from Stagecoach Vineyard and Krupp Brothers Vineyard.
After moving to Napa in 2006, Fayard began working alongside Philippe Melka as director of winemaking at Atelier Melka. There, he honed his winemaking skills all the while learning more about the multiple climates and terroirs that make up the Napa Valley. After five years, he set out to establish his own brand and consulting business and has since established Purlieu, Le Pich, Azur and Empreinte.
He describes his winemaking style as a blend of new and old world, applying new world creativity and technology to the old-world focus on complexity and aromatics.
Krupp Brothers assistant winemaker Desiree O’Donovan said that in her experience working with dozens of winemakers of some of Napa Valley’s finest brands, Fayard’s rare combination of talent, diligence and passion set him apart.
“I have never worked with a winemaker as talented and yet so humble as Julien Fayard. Wines made under his mindful instruction are spectacular, and at the end of a long harvest work day, you still like him.”