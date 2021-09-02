Just another day in Napa Valley: Cakebread's inaugural Cabernet Day

“The other thing I look for is: Are the people true to what they are doing? Is their winemaking schizophrenic? When I taste a line-up of winery X’s wines, do I see a trend? I want to know that they are being authentic. They believe in what they are doing and stay true to their core principles.”

To what does Cakebread owe its success?

One of the reasons I was excited to join Cakebread is that they are true to what they are doing. We are not trying to compete with anyone else. From the beginning, Jack and Dolores Cakebread said they wanted to make wines that pair well with food. That’s what we’re doing here.

Is Cakebread investing in technology?

We, as an industry, are really just asking: What can technology do for us? For example, we’re putting water sensors in the vine to observe water usage. This is a big step for us to reduce the overall amount of water but also improve fruit quality. At the end of the day, we want to be good stewards of the environment, but also we want to make the best wines we have ever made, every single season, better than the year before.

What is the difference between a chemist and a winemaker?