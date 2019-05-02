K. LAZ at CIA Copia is now open daily for walk-in tastings. Led by proprietor Kerrin Laz, former wine director of Dean & DeLuca, K. LAZ at CIA Copia previously offered only by-appointment wine tastings.
During her 12 years of tasting and sourcing wines for Dean & DeLuca, Laz established long-standing relationships with California winemakers.
Wine enthusiasts can join Laz and her team during open- house hours to sample some of her newest wine discoveries and freely taste rare labels without the cost of purchasing full bottles.
For a more customized experience, K. LAZ still offers, customized, sit-down private tastings by appointment.
K. LAZ at CIA Copia is open daily from 1 to 4 p.m., wines are priced per taste. For more information, or to book an appointment, visit wwwciaatcopia.com/k-laz. For a list of upcoming featured wines, email wine@klazwinecollection.com.