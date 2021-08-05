Kirk Venge: Rooted in Napa Valley

“It was pretty amazing — old stone walls and a cellar — really good bones,” Kirk said.

Kirk was involved with the entire process of renovation, believing that one day the reimagined structure would be where he would make wine as an adult. However, when his parents divorced in 2008 the winery was sold to the William Foley group. Kirk was left adrift and pondering how he might ever afford his own winery.

An angel

“I always wanted to be a winery owner — even when I was just 6 years old,” Kirk said. “I looked up to my dad, and I thought that working in the vineyards, driving tractors, traveling and being around interesting people seemed like such a great life.”

But purchasing a vineyard and constructing a winery are exceptionally expensive, and with the family’s winery sold, it appeared he might never own his own operation. That’s when his mother and sister stepped in.

“My mother was my first ‘angel investor,’” he said. “She and my sister loaned me money to get me started. They both provided me the support and resources to purchase the vineyard and build a small winery. Without them, this would never have happened.”