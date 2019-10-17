L’Chaim Napa Valley, a celebration of Jewish vintners by Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, is on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The wine tasting and dinner with reserve wines will feature food writer Joan Nathan, plus more than 14 Jewish vintners and wineries including Coho Wines, Hagafen Cellars, Judd’s Hill, Covenant, Matthiason and Honig.
Itamar Abramovitch of Blossom Catering is in charge of dinner, and the master of ceremonies is Jeff Schechtman of Napa Valley Radio. Jealous Zelig plays and a live auction will be part of the celebration.
A part of proceeds will benefit a new Congregation Beth Shalom scholarship for students in the Napa Valley College Viticulture & Winery Technology Program.
Tickets are $50 for the tasting, $195 for the dinner at cbsnapa.org. Students at Napa Valley College and CIA Copia viticulture programs can attend the tasting for $15.
For more information, contact event co-chair Devereaux Smith at (415) 307-5888 or dsmith@kamergroup.com.