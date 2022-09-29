La Pelle: Maayan Koschitzky is telling a different story of Napa wine

A conversation with Maayan Koschitzky tends to evoke metaphors of journeys.

Koschitzky, director of winemaking and a partner at the Atelier Melka wine consulting company in St. Helena, travels the world for its clients, but on this day we were meeting in an alcove above the tanks at Eleven Eleven Winery's custom crush facility in Napa to taste the wines of his own brand, La Pelle, which he created in partnership with Pete Richmond and Miguel Luna from Silverado Farming Company Inc.

La Pelle? It means "the shovel," and Koschitzky said as he searched for the name for the wines, it occurred to him that a shovel was the most fitting symbol for a winemaker — simple, humble and indispensable.

"We plant the vines with a shovel," he said. "We finish the journey with the shovel," to clear the tanks.

Koschitzky's own wine story began in his native Israel, where after his tour of duty in the army, he decided to travel, to see something of the world. A stay in Argentina piqued his interest in wine, and when he returned to Israel to study mechanical engineering, his attention kept veering toward agriculture.

"I wrote my thesis about sorting grapes," he said.

He followed the grapes to an internship at winery in the Judean Hills, where his first harvest was in 2004.

He went on to become winemaker at Margalit Winery, one of Israel's best-known wineries, but began to feel restless. "I was a bit older when I got into wine," he said. "I had never worked a harvest anywhere else."

He and his wife decided to go to Napa — for one harvest. He worked at Dalla Valle. "We liked it here," he said. "We thought maybe we'd stay, and I could study a little more at UC Davis, and then we'd go back home."

That was in 2010.

He looked for another internship and found himself one, at yet another well-known winery, Screaming Eagle. "I was lucky," Koschitzky said.

By 2014, he was thinking again it was time to go home, "but I had only worked at Screaming Eagle," he said. "A friend said I should meet Philippe Melka."

Melka, originally from France and with extensive winemaking experience at grand châteaux of Bordeaux, had moved to Napa Valley with his wife, Cherie. Here, in addition to making his own wines, in 1995 he founded Atelier Melka, to provide consulting services.

It was a good meeting on both sides, between Melka, who has been described as one "who couldn't make a bad wine if he tried" by Jonathan Cristaldi of Food & Wine, and Koschitzky, with his own impressive winemaking credentials as well as an a farming and engineering background. Koschitzky joined Melka's team, and by 2019, Melka had made him director of winemaking and a partner in the enterprise, praising him as "an invaluable member of our winemaking team and a trusted adviser to our clients."

"It's my day-to-day job," said Koschitzky, and one in he has thrived in, traveling the world to work with clients from Australia to Chile to Europe, as well as in Napa Valley.

"Philippe started the company in 1995 with a very simple philosophy of a true collaboration of winemakers working together to craft terroir-driven, world-class wines," he said. "We are six winemakers in the team crafting wines for around 22 clients with tons of focus on site-driven wines and a combination of tradition and modernization of winemaking.

"Coming from Old World wine regions, we always wanted this company to look at the future but (we) don't forget the history of wine and winemaking. Each wine we make is a showcase of the vineyards and the brand vision, and if you ever taste them next to each other they are very different from each other.

"We don't have a recipe that you can point and say this is Maayan wine, only maybe on our commitment to quality and capturing the sites we are working with."

Koschitzky said "there are different routes" to winemaking in Napa Valley. and they all play an important role. Those who come to Napa with deep pockets "are still genuine," he said. "They love Napa and want to be part of the valley."

But the next step was making his own wines.

The La Pelle partnership

How do you make wines in Napa without buying an estate?

For Koschitzky, the answer lay in partnerships, and after considering possibilities such as investors, he decided to work with two highly respected Napa grape growers, Pete Richmond and Miguel Luna, themselves partners with Arnulfo Solorio in the Silverado Farming Company, founded by Richmond in 2001.

"They are a great company," Koschitzky said. "They are all about community. They give back, helping others. They do a lot for the farmworkers."

Their communal spirit — they were founders of the One Percent for the Community fund, investing 1% of their earnings in local nonprofits — appealed to the Israeli. And their varied backgrounds — Luna is a viticulturist and winemaker from Mexico and Richmond a vineyard manager and businessman — created a complementary trio that formed their philosophy: They would only make wines from vineyards farmed by Silverado and in the styles that they love.

La Pella launched in 2016 with Sauvignon Blanc and a Cabernet Sauvignon. The Sauvignon Blanc, Koschitzky said, "took me three years to get to the style I wanted — Sancerre with Napa grapes."

The Cab was a blend from different Napa Valley vineyards, fermented and aged separately "to learn about the vineyards," Koschitzky said. "Then we blend." This style he described as "a bit more restrained" than many Napa wines with lower alcohol levels and a "great ability to age."

"We wanted to overdeliver, and we wanted to grow naturally," Koschitzky said. They focused their resources on the grapes and the winemaking rather than marketing, he said, but they found fans coming aboard and staying with them.

In 2018 they added three single-vineyard wines to show the diversity of Napa Valley grapes, sourced from vineyards from Coombsville, St. Helena and Oak Knoll.

They also produced a Chardonnay, "but this is not what you might think of as a Napa Valley Chardonnay," said Koschitzky. It's distinctly fresh and crisp but, as he points out, still "juicy with good weight. I love this Chardonnay."

These grapes were the one exception to their decision to only use grapes from vineyards Silverado farms: They come from Santa Maria's famed Bien Nacido vineyards, planted in 1973 — but this was the vineyard where Richmond began his viticultural career working with the Miller family, and so they decided this worked with the La Pelle philosophy.

"And the Miller family said, 'Yes, we want you to take these grapes," Koschitzky said.

In August they released their first Syrah "from the oldest block in Bien Nacido."

"Our lineup is now complete," he said. "We are telling a different story of Napa wine: a new Napa, keeping the traditions but creating a style — without buying an estate."

He added that how they farm is part of the La Pelle vision. "Wines show the farmer as well as the terroir," he said. "Wine shows the people too."

La Pelle, he said, is his "creative outlet, to push the boundaries and experiment, to play and to follow a bit more traditional winemaking, I would say. The vision with La Pelle is an estate model winery without owning all the vineyards, but we own a farming company that farms all our sites for the long term and we make the wines, 100% from grape to bottle. The one focus on winemaking is that we want the wines to be a bit more restrained and structured with great ability to age and I hope we accomplish that, but time will tell."

And Israel? "I have a winery in Israel now," he said. And except for his wife and three children, all of his family is still in Israel, which draws him back. "But right now, we are happy here."

In other words, with a trusty shovel in hand, the journey goes on.