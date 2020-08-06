Ladera offers tastings at new site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ladera Vineyards has acquired a new property at 3942 Silverado Trail North, which includes an interim tasting room with terraced patio seating that is now open to the public for by-appointment tastings.

The opening of the interim tasting room represents the first stage of a multi-phase project that will include an 8,600-square-foot cave winery, vineyards and a new hospitality building.

“Ever since we sold our Howell Mountain property, we have been looking for the ideal place to establish a long-term home for Ladera,” Ladera’s founder, Pat Stotesbery, said. “When we discovered this property, we could immediately see the vision for what it could become.”

The tasting room is surrounded by several acres of land that the Stotesberys will be planting to vines. The interior of the tasting room was redesigned by Ladera co-founder Anne Stotesbery.

Ladera is offering a 90-minute, seated private wine tasting featuring an array of Ladera wines and a complimentary artisan cheese platter. The outdoor tastings are available daily at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and are limited to a maximum of six guests. In addition to the Silverado Trail tasting room, Ladera continues to welcome guests for by-appointment outdoor tastings at Brasswood in St. Helena. For more information, or to book an outdoor tasting at either location, visit laderavineyards.com.