Lang & Reed: From Franc to Blanc

John and Tracey traveled to France for Reed and Megan’s wedding and John and Reed went to Vouvray to pick up wines for the wedding. After enjoying some wines, Reed asked his father, “What happened to Chenin Blanc in Napa?”

John responded that if they could find some, they would make it. It took three years to find fruit they wanted to use. They found a vineyard in Mendocino and purchased three tons. Making Chenin Blanc is the first wine collaboration between John and Reed and from here, Lang & Reed went from “Franc to Blanc”.

Chenin Blanc is a neutral grape that is influenced by the climate and soil it is grown in, as well as influenced by winemaker choices. It can be made into sparkling wine, such as Cremant de Loire. It can be made as a dry white wine that can range from simple and fresh to complex with plenty of oak. Chenin Blanc can also be made as an off-dry or dessert wine. At Lang & Reed, the Chenin Blanc is made pure and simple. The grapes are picked, fermented in the barrel, with a small percentage in stainless steel, and then bottled. The singular goal is to make the purest expression of Chenin Blanc, to make wines with a sense of harmony and balance.

Lang & Reed produces two Chenin Blancs, one from Mendocino and one from Napa.