Last Bottle's 10-year anniversary sale

Last Bottle, a locally-run company that sends out a daily wine deal to its subscribers at 30-70 percent off retail, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a massive one-day sale on 10 special bottles this coming Tuesday, May 11.

Founded in 2011 by three friends and wine industry pros in Napa Valley, Last Bottle has been at the forefront of the direct-to-consumer wine movement. They partner with wineries, brokers, distributors and importers across the globe to procure a wide range of bottles — they say they taste about 40,000 wines a year — ranging from everyday drinkers to rare, collectible, and older vintage wines, all offered at a steal. Over 10 years, they’ve sold nearly 12 million bottles.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

The anniversary sale will take place on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. PST. To celebrate the milestone, owner Corey Wagner has handpicked 10 sought-after wines from the last decade of business.

“This celebration is going to be a wild ride for wine lovers. We’ve got some seriously compelling wines and incredible pricing,” said Wagner. “ I have hand selected every wine over the last 10 years, saving them for this momentous occasion.”