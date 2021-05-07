Last Bottle's 10-year anniversary sale

Last Bottle, a locally-run company that sends out a daily wine deal to its subscribers at 30-70 percent off retail, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a massive one-day sale on 10 special bottles this coming Tuesday, May 11.
Founded in 2011 by three friends and wine industry pros in Napa Valley, Last Bottle has been at the forefront of the direct-to-consumer wine movement. They partner with wineries, brokers, distributors and importers across the globe to procure a wide range of bottles — they say they taste about 40,000 wines a year — ranging from everyday drinkers to rare, collectible, and older vintage wines, all offered at a steal. Over 10 years, they’ve sold nearly 12 million bottles.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
The anniversary sale will take place on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. PST. To celebrate the milestone, owner Corey Wagner has handpicked 10 sought-after wines from the last decade of business.
“This celebration is going to be a wild ride for wine lovers. We’ve got some seriously compelling wines and incredible pricing,” said Wagner. “ I have hand selected every wine over the last 10 years, saving them for this momentous occasion.”
While he’s keeping mum on what exactly the 10 bottles are, Wagner offered up a teaser, citing Champagne for under $30, To Kalon cabernet sauvignon, 96-point Sauternes in half bottles, and 99-point Napa cabernet reserve magnums.
There will be just over 50,000 bottles available, and while that may sound like a lot, expect them to sell out. The company’s record for most bottles sold in one day is over 85,000 (more than 7,000 cases). And just like other Last Bottle marathon sales, the wines will be released one at a time, so you’ll want to continuously refresh your screen every hour or so to catch the next deal.
The sale will take place at lastbottlewines.com, and you can subscribe for Last Bottle’s daily deals and future marathon sales at lastbottlewines.com/signup.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
Following a six-day jury trial in Napa County Superior Court, a jury convicted a 36-year-old Napa man of 17 charges involving child molestation.
A hospital spokesperson said the pandemic ravaged revenues of the Providence hospital network, causing a $300 million net operating loss last year.
An argument escalated into a victim being stabbed with a 6-to-8-inch-long screw, and an arrest on suspicion of assault, police reported.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
These Napa County residents are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's why.
Lower COVID-19 case numbers and growing vaccination protection are making visitors more willing to resume travel.
Southwest Napa residents are continuing to resist general plan changes that could increase housing density near Foster Road in the next two decades.
Non-fungible tokens are hot among collectors. Will they also work to sell high-end Napa Valley wines?
Napa's Cambria hotel should restart construction this month.