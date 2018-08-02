Ehlers Estate has appointed Laura Díaz Muñoz as its new winemaker and director of operations.
She comes to Ehlers after more than a decade at Jackson Family Wines, where in 2012 she launched Galerie winesa brand focused on Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling. She joined Jackson Family Wines in 2007 as associate winemaker for Cardinale, Lokoya, Mt. Brave and La Jota.
Originally from Madrid, Spain, Díaz Muñoz received a graduate degree in enology at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and honed her technical skills at her first job in La Mancha at Finca Otero. From there, she traveled to Marlborough, New Zealand for a position Isabel Estate Vineyards, followed by a stint at Calina Winery in Chile.