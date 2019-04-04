Lede Family Wines, which encompasses Cliff Lede Vineyards in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley and FEL Wines in the Anderson Valley, has announced an equal partnership with Mas Doix, a family-owned winery in the Priorat D.O.Q. of Spain.
The partnership marks Lede Family Wines’ first international wine venture. Owned by brothers Ramón and Valentí Llagostera, Mas Doix is regarded as one of the top Priorat producers and is known for its production of native Garnacha and Cariñena varietal wines. With this partnership comes new developments at Mas Doix, including the construction of a modern winery building set to open in time for the 2019 harvest.
“As a company, we made a decision to explore opportunities outside of California,” said Lede Family Wines’ founder Cliff Lede. “After the first meeting with Ramón and Valentí, I knew we shared the same values and philosophy on family, wine and business. It just felt right.”
“On the eve of our 20th anniversary of Mas Doix, we thought it may be time to engage a partner for the next chapter. Our wines and complementary interests connected us,” the Llagostera brothers said, “but it was our core ideals and common vision for the future that made the Lede family the right partner.”
Mas Doix was founded in 1998 by the Doix and Llagostera families with the goal of elevating native varieties from their 100 year-old vineyard sites. Close to the Montsant mountain range in Catalonia, Priorat perches at a high altitude and is slightly inland, benefiting from the Mediterranean sea breeze. The winery and vineyards are located in the Medieval village of Poboleda, at the north-eastern part of the Priorat D.O.Q.
The rocky, well draining llicorella soil, a dark-colored schist unique to Priorat, allows the old vines to dig deep and produce low yields of concentrated fruit—a beautiful expression of Priorat’s unique terroir.
Lede Family Wines was established in 2002 when Canadian born Cliff Lede acquired 60 acres in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, creating Cliff Lede Vineyards. In 2005, Lede opened the adjacent Poetry Inn, the only accommodations in the Stags Leap District. After acquiring the famed Savoy Vineyard in Anderson Valley in 2011 and creating FEL Wines, the company evolved to become Lede Family Wines, integrating Lede’s wine and hospitality businesses.