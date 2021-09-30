Let's Merlot: It's the ninth year for #MerlotMe

The Duckhorn family deserves kudos for ingeniously resurrecting the much-maligned Merlot when they launched #MerlotMe in 2013, a movement supported by several Napa Merlot producers.

The movement, now enjoying its ninth year, has helped Merlot get past its identity crisis. Merlot is trending and here to stay. In fact, it just might have earned its place as a verb, joining the likes of Google, Zoom and Instagram. Such as — shall we Merlot for lunch? Or are you Merlot-ing tonight? You had me at Merlot. Possibilities are endless.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

According to the 2020 MerlotMe stats, social media awareness racked up a whopping 18,724,611 impressions. The month-long ode to Merlot, which begins in October, culminates on Nov. 7 as National Merlot Day. The celebration will be joined by more than 100 Merlot producers, wine merchants, restaurants and consumers as they taste and toast online (#MerlotMe) and at events, homes and restaurants around the World.

“They’ve done a great job, the Three Palms Merlot is a fabulous wine,” said Chris Carpenter, winemaker for La Jota Vineyard Co. and Mt. Brave in a nod to the Duckhorn family. “They weathered the ‘Sideways’ debacle well,” he said in reference to the 2004 award-winning film which brought Merlot’s momentary downfall.