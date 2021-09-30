Let's Merlot: It's the ninth year for #MerlotMe

The Duckhorn family deserves kudos for ingeniously resurrecting the much-maligned Merlot when they launched #MerlotMe in 2013, a movement supported by several Napa Merlot producers. The month-long ode to Merlot, which begins in October, culminates on November 7 as National Merlot Day.
The movement, now enjoying its ninth year, has helped Merlot get past its identity crisis. Merlot is trending and here to stay. In fact, it just might have earned its place as a verb, joining the likes of Google, Zoom and Instagram. Such as — shall we Merlot for lunch? Or are you Merlot-ing tonight? You had me at Merlot. Possibilities are endless.
“They’ve done a great job, the Three Palms Merlot is a fabulous wine,” said Chris Carpenter, winemaker for La Jota Vineyard Co. and Mt. Brave in a nod to the Duckhorn family. “They weathered the ‘Sideways’ debacle well,” he said in reference to the 2004 award-winning film which brought Merlot’s momentary downfall.
In our phone conversation Carpenter recalled a time in Chicago when he savored a Duckhorn Merlot crafted then by renowned winemaker Tom Rinaldi.
“That’s what turned me on to wine, and it was a Merlot; now fast forward some 30 years and I’m making the wine from the exact same vineyards that Tom was making it from.” Carpenter was referring to the appellation of Howell Mountain, where he is crafting powerful, plush and structured mountain Merlots, the hallmark of La Jota.
Among the reasons for Merlot’s calamitous downfall, Carpenter pointed to over planting. “The industry thought Merlot was going to be the next white Zinfandel and planted it everywhere,” Carpenter noted.
Earlier this summer, on my visit to Napa, I had the opportunity to visit Duckhorn Vineyards and Markham Vineyards, two of the Valley’s pre-eminent Merlot houses.
“Merlot is the driving force behind everything we do,” noted Kay Malaske, Duckhorn’s Trade Relations and Education Manager. She organized a tasting of four Merlots from a portfolio that includes six bottlings offered in three tiers as some 87 acres of Merlot are spread through Duckhorn’s seven vineyards in the Napa appellation.
Duckhorn’s house style expresses a denseness, a mid-palate weight, with oak structured as a frame around the fruit. Most of them are 85 percent Merlot with supporting part played by other varieties. However, the 2017 Atlas Peak Merlot from Stagecoach Vineyard was 100 percent Merlot, aromatic and spice-driven with hints of clove and cinnamon.
The 2018 Napa Valley Merlot woven together from multiple vineyards was blended with Cabernet Sauvignon for structure. Produced from Stout Vineyard in Howell Mountain appellation, the 2017 showed a weighty mid-palate A muscle-flexing 2018 Three Palms Vineyard expressed heft and cellar-worthy personality.
At Markham, I met winemaker Kimberlee Nicholls, who said: “Let’s bring the sexy back, the magic back, in Merlot.” Markham Vineyards was established in 1977 and launched its first Merlot with the 1980 vintage, making Markham the fourth Merlot producer in Napa Valley. Nicholls, who joined Markham in 1993 as an enologist and moved to head winemaker in 2001, has a deep love for Merlot.
“We pride ourselves in great Merlot, knowing how to grow it and how to craft it,” she said. Nicholls agreed there was over planting of Merlot and mostly in wrong locations which led consumers to bad experiences. “So as a Merlot house you have to work harder to make fans of Merlot.”
In a tasting lineup, Nicholls offered Merlots from the District Series, a portfolio that explores different Napa appellations, from estate grown to vineyards in Oak Knoll and Yountville; the Marked Parcels series, which includes block or barrel-designate Merlots; and the nationally distributed Napa Valley Merlot.
Nicholls, whose style leans toward graceful and elegant wines, at one time made mountain Merlots at La Jota (which was at the time owned by Markham). “They can be big and bold,” she admitted.
Indeed, the mountain Merlots are the classic example of "iron fist in a silk glove" expression — wines with plushness and power — as I learned during my chat with Carpenter and later, tasting the 2018 vintages of both La Jota and Mt. Brave.
“Merlots can have a little bit of a softer expression and still have that strength,” Carpenter declared. “I think that’s appealing.”
Carpenter’s love for Merlot helped persuade the late pioneer vintner Jess Jackson to get into the Merlot business in 2005. “We’d just acquired La Jota from Markham,” Carpenter recalled. There were a couple of Merlot blocks in La Jota vineyard which made excellent wines. “I said, ‘Hey, Jess, why don’t we try Merlot’?”
The “Sideways Effect” was in full swing, yet Jackson put his trust in the winemaker but cautioned on number of cases. “We started with 150 cases and built to 1,000,” said Carpenter. “So, we’re doing all right.”
I sampled La Jota, Mt. Brave and W. S. Keyes wines that are cellar-worthy and produced from vineyards with a pedigree dating back to the late 1800s, all three expressing the powerful mountain flavors.
Producing such richly textured mountain Merlots planted at high elevation of 1,400-1,800 comes with challenges such as irrigation and low yield of fruit, to name a few. Then there are accidents. “We’ve had maybe two tractors turn over in 20 years,” Carpenter recalled. He assured that drivers do get extensive training.
Yet for Carpenter, it’s worth the effort. “There’s an intensity, a different expression of a Bordeaux variety that is not Cab or Cab Franc and we’ve had a lot of luck with that.”
Ehlers Estate is another winery with a Merlot fan base, noted winemaker Laura Diaz Munoz. “There’s a big demand for this wine,” she commented in our phone chat on the 2018 that was barrel aged for 22 months in 61 percent new French oak.
From Napa’s valley floor elegance to bold mountain elevation Merlots, I sampled some impressive current releases. From the vast Boisset Collection, the 2018 JCB No.4 Merlot, a compote of plums and blueberries and the full bodied yet elegant 2019 Raymond Merlot Reserve Collection,
The 2018 vintages from such pedigreed Napa wineries as Grgich Hills Estate, Peju, St. Supery, Rombauer, Trefethen and Silverado Vineyards’ Estate Mt. George were all elegantly structured with lush ripe fruit.
From Washington State’s Walla Walla Valley, there was the richly textured 2018 Estate L’Ecole No. 41; and Columbia Valley’s, the 2017 Pedestal which has the blessings of Michel Rolland. The internationally renowned consultant provides the vision for this limited release of Merlot blended with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot.
Savoring some brilliant Merlots from Napa, Paso Robles and Washington State and listening to winemakers, it’s clear the wine has made a turn around. Yet, as Malaske mused: “We’re still exploring Merlot; there’s so much to know about Merlot.”
Carpenter is bullish on California Merlots. “There’s no reason why France and Italy should own the category,” he insisted, naming Bordeaux’s Petrus and Tuscany’s Masseto as perhaps the most renowned Merlots on the planet. “We have in Napa these great areas that have incredible Merlots, I’m proud of our Merlots and think they can stand with the best of ‘em.”
Merlot responsibly.