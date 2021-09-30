Let's Merlot: It's the ninth year for #MerlotMe

Ehlers Estate is another winery with a Merlot fan base, noted winemaker Laura Diaz Munoz. “There’s a big demand for this wine,” she commented in our phone chat on the 2018 that was barrel aged for 22 months in 61 percent new French oak.

From Napa’s valley floor elegance to bold mountain elevation Merlots, I sampled some impressive current releases. From the vast Boisset Collection, the 2018 JCB No.4 Merlot, a compote of plums and blueberries and the full bodied yet elegant 2019 Raymond Merlot Reserve Collection,

The 2018 vintages from such pedigreed Napa wineries as Grgich Hills Estate, Peju, St. Supery, Rombauer, Trefethen and Silverado Vineyards’ Estate Mt. George were all elegantly structured with lush ripe fruit.

From Washington State’s Walla Walla Valley, there was the richly textured 2018 Estate L’Ecole No. 41; and Columbia Valley’s, the 2017 Pedestal which has the blessings of Michel Rolland. The internationally renowned consultant provides the vision for this limited release of Merlot blended with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot.

Savoring some brilliant Merlots from Napa, Paso Robles and Washington State and listening to winemakers, it’s clear the wine has made a turn around. Yet, as Malaske mused: “We’re still exploring Merlot; there’s so much to know about Merlot.”