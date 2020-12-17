Local Tastes: Wine trends to watch in 2021

Because smoke taint is a relatively new phenomenon, there are few — if any — standard best practices for dealing with it. Consequently, the response from the industry has ranged from sheer panic to defiance. A growing chorus of winemaking voices claim that smoke taint is easily and effectively treatable with enzymes or intensive filtration or flash detente — quickly heating the grapes to a very high temperature with the hope of extracting color and flavor quickly, while “blowing off” (volatilizing) any negative aromatics.

These defiant winemakers also point out that there is no evidence that such smoke is harmful in any way. Some also now claim that “thick-skinned” red varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon are nearly “immune” to smoke taint and that there are some easy ways to deal with even the most ash-covered grapes right in the vineyards.

One vintner I know had his crew use leaf blowers to remove the ash from his vineyards this year. Afterward, they used a water sprayer to wash each vine from the top leaves down to each cluster just before harvest.

“It’s costly for sure, but the cost of losing an entire crop is worse,” he said.

Does it work? According to this same vintner early tests indicate that it is “very effective.”