The Albariño grape may make you think of northwest Spain, Portugal or the Iberian Peninsula, but it has also found a home in Lodi wine country.
During Lodi’s annual Tour of Albariño Weekend Aug. 10-12, guests are invited to special tastings and to collect a free guidebook at any of the participating wineries.
Eight of Lodi wineries are celebrating this aromatic white wine, crisp with high acid and perfect for summer.
There are approximately 280 acres of Albariño planted in the Lodi AVA.
The Lodi AVA is known for being an innovator in the wine industry, growing more than 125 varieties of wine grapes.
Albariño, popular with Spanish wine aficionados, is just starting to attract the attention of the American consumer. This white wine grape generally produces a light-colored, aromatic wine with high acid and light to medium body that often expresses ripe citrus and stone fruit flavors that pairs well with light, fresh dishes. International Albariño Day is celebrated Aug. 1-5.
The following wineries are producing an Albariño and are participating in this weekend’s tasting.
—Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi
—Dancing Coyote Wines, 3125 East Orange St., Acampo
—Estate Crush, 2 West Lockeford St., Lodi
—Klinker Brick Winery, 15887 North Alpine Road, Lodi
—Mettler Family Vineyards, 7889 E Harney Lane, Lodi
—Oak Farm Vineyards, 23627 Devries Road, Lodi
—Paskett Winery, 11070 E Woodbridge Road, Acampo
—Jeremy Wine Co., 6 West Pine St., Lodi
Stop by any of these winery’s tasting rooms or the Lodi Wine & Visitor Center at 2545 W. Turner Road in Lodi to start your self-guided tour.