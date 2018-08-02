Long Meadow Ranch has opened a new Anderson Valley tasting room at The Madrone, a boutique resort on Highway 128 in Philo, California.
Established in 1989, Long Meadow Ranch now operates multiple wine estates as well as an organic integrated farming system that encompasses more than 2,000 acres in Northern California.
Long Meadow Ranch’s tasting room joins a collective of wineries at The Madrones, which also includes Drew Family Cellars and Smith-Story Winery.
The 145-acre Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley Estate in Mendocino County, acquired by the Hall family in 2015, is planted with 69 acres of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris.
Long Meadow Ranch focuses on Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris in the Anderson Valley, partnering with Burgundy native Stéphane Vivier to produce the wines.
The tasting room offers two wine flights of the Anderson Valley wines: a collection of the Anderson Valley Estate appellation wines ($10 per person), as well as a selection of the Anderson Valley Tanbark Mill Vineyard Estate wines ($25 per person).
Visitors also have the opportunity to taste a flight of the Long Meadow Ranch Napa Valley Estate wines ($10 per person), and to sample estate grown and produced organic extra-virgin olive oils. A selection of provisions, and espresso drinks are available.
The Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley tasting room is open Thursday-Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment.
The Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley tasting room in The Madrones is at 9000 Highway 128, Philo. For more information and details, visit longmeadowranch.com/eat-drink/anderson-valley-tasting-room or call (707) 963-4555.