Love is in the air at Napa Valley wineries

Napa Valley Valentine’s Day happenings include sword performances, custom-made chocolates, meals in the vineyards, and a wine and bacon pairing.

At Domaine Carneros in Napa, servers started training in November to learn how to open a champagne bottle with a saber. Their expertise now allows the winery to offer a dramatic wine tasting. Sabrage, which dates back to the early 19th century, was popular among Napoleon’s cavalry for victory celebrations.

Phoebe Ullberg, director of marketing for Domaine Carneros, said the experience is quite beautiful.

“In practice, the real skill comes in recognizing the unique shape and seam of the glass. (You want to connect) the implement with the bottle in just the right way to shear the top of the bottle cleanly and safely,” said Ullberg.

Domaine Carneros is also offering a Moroccan Bubbles & Bites experience, a food and wine pairing that highlights the spices of North Africa. The seasonal menu has four savory bites and one sweet bite — macarons from Bouchon Bakery in Yountville. These are paired with four sparkling wines: Ultra Brut, Estate Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosé, and Verméil Demi-Sec.

Domaine Carneros is also offering a Three Rosés tasting experience throughout February. This tasting features Vintage Brut Rosé, Late Disgorged Brut Rosé, and Le Rêve Rosé.

“Our caviar offerings have been very popular, too. It feels like people aren’t waiting to indulge. They’re treating themselves,” said Ullberg.

Peju Winery in Rutherford allows guests to book a three-course luncheon plus dessert served in the vineyards or a special corner of the barrel cellar.

“This is a sit-down, private experience with a winter menu created by our in-house chef, Nic Montañez. We begin with pan-seared black cod over Thai yellow curry noodles paired with Province, followed by duck confit and ravioli with 2018 Cabernet Franc. Next up is Wagyu beef braised short ribs served with 2018 Barrel EXP Cabernet Sauvignon. For dessert, (we have) our Late Harvest Orange Muscat with lemon verbena crème brûlée,” said Ann Marie Howle, hospitality director for Peju Winery.

Howle added that couples who visit on Valentine’s Day can enjoy an artisan cheese plate featuring Sonoma Dry Jack, 3 Year Aged Gouda, and Point Reyes Toma served with apricots, sweet tropical almonds, and curry spiced cashews alongside a selection of Peju wines.

Couples who book reservations for other weekends in February can enjoy The Chef’s Sampler with three delectable bites or chips and dips, truffle chips and Napa Valley goat cheese dip.

Priest Ranch Winery in Yountville has a Valentine’s Day special that includes five unique pairings, from bites of caviar to local artisan chocolates.

“For the caviar pairing, we share one ounce of Siberian caviar, with crème fraiche, blinis, and potato chips. The potato chips add levels of texture. These foods pair well with our 2017 Brut Rosé of Syrah. We set up the table in advance. That way a couple can relax and enjoy the food and wine on their own,” said Alex Gomez, tasting room manager at Priest Ranch Winery.

The chocolate pairing features four different custom-made chocolates from Kollar Chocolates in Yountville.

Gomez said Priest Ranch also offers a wine and bacon pairing, a tradition now in its third year.

“Chef Marcos prepares four thick strips of bacon, adding seasoning and glaze, to pair with four wines and bacon jam on crackers. Servers pre-set the table with the wines, crackers, and jam. That way guests can come to the table to enjoy the bacon when it’s hot and crisp,” said Gomez.

The current bacon selection includes Aleppo pepper, Korean apricot glaze, Herbs de Provence, and molasses cherry red wine glaze. The bacon strips are paired, respectively, with Priest Ranch’s Grenache Blanc, Zinfandel, Double Barrel, and Snake Oil, a reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Gomez said Priest Ranch is also offering one, two, and three-bottle gift boxes of wines that have been wrapped in a black covering. The bottles are tied with silver ribbons and accompanied by handwritten cards.

Merryvale Vineyards in St. Helena is offering a wine and chocolate pairing, an event now in its third year. The experience will be available daily throughout the month of February.

"Robbie Schmidt is the owner and chocolatier of earth & sky chocolates in Calistoga. She has created an amazing collection of chocolates that pick up on notes in Merryvale wines," said Laurence Schlatter, co-proprietor of Merryvale Vineyards. "We are offering four chocolates paired with five wines. The pairings are a pineapple caramel chocolate with our 2019 Carneros Chardonnay from Stanly Ranch Estate, a cherry and almond chocolate with our 2019 Pinot Noir from Stanly Ranch Estate, a blackberry chocolate with dark chocolate on the outside and a fine fruit paste inside, with our 2016 Calistoga Cabernet Sauvignon and our 2016 Malbec from Stagecoach Vineyard, and a hazelnut chocolate paired with our Antigua dessert wine.”

Schlatter said tastings will be hosted inside Merryvale’s historic tasting room. Merryvale also has a large outdoor patio where guests can enjoy their treats.

“We are selling the wine and chocolates to go. Our members have the five wines featured in the tasting in their wine club shipments,” said Schlatter.

Schlatter said Merryvale decided to continue offering wine and chocolate pairings because it is a natural for Valentine’s Day.

“I have a pure passion for fine chocolate because I was raised in Switzerland. Pairing wine with chocolate can be surprisingly challenging. At earth & sky chocolates, Robbie uses traditional European techniques. (She) customizes chocolates that are not too sweet and can pair perfectly with our wines, making it possible to enjoy both,” said Schlatter.

Reservations are typically required for Valentine’s Day experiences. Guests may be asked to pay a deposit. Some experiences allow booking for more than two guests. Guests should expect to abide by wineries’ COVID-19 safety guidelines.