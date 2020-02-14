Luna Vineyards marks its 25th anniversary in 2020. When Mike Moone founded the winery on Silverado Trail in 1995, with an eye for innovation, he set out to produce cherished Italian varietals like Pinot Grigio and Sangiovese.
Sangiovese is the grape used for the well-known Chianti, made in the Tuscany region of Italy. With the arriving wave of Italian immigrants in the late 19th to the early 20th century, producing Sangiovese in Napa Valley was common.
Luna’s chief winemaker Shawna Miller and CEO Andre Crisp lead the winery with Sangiovese sourced from vineyards in Napa Valley, including Game Farm Vineyard in Oakville. In these shallow, rocky soils, the stressed vines produce superior-quality Sangiovese.
Proud to be considered pioneers in Napa’s resurgence of Sangiovese, Miller and Crisp have declared 2020 the Year of Sangiovese, and it is the centerpiece of their celebration planned for Aug. 22.
“Reviving traditions, we aim to make wines that are fun and food-friendly, and nothing represents that better than a versatile Italian wine,” says Shawna Miller. “Sangiovese goes with every occasion and nearly every food. That’s why we are celebrating Luna’s 25th anniversary with the Year of Sangiovese.”
The Estate Sangiovese series includes the food-friendly Sangiovese Classico, single-vineyard Sangiovese Riserva with a satin finish, 100% Sangiovese Rosé and Canto Super Tuscan blend. The Luna Vineyards Sangiovese series represents the heart of Luna Vineyards and its dedication to creating small-lot wines for a discerning connoisseur. The Estate series is available for purchase online or directly at the Luna Vineyards Lounge at 2921 Silverado Trail in Napa.