Madrigal Family Winery’s Sausalito Wine Salon & Gallery will open “Through the Lens” the latest exhibit in its Bay Area Art and Wine series on Jan. 23. The exhibition, curated by Shiva Pakdel, features the work of Rose Hodges and Mary Serphos and local photographers, Jeff Greendorfer, Patricia Gatti and Davide Antonio,
The opening reception is 6 – 8:30 p.m. in Sausalito. The exhibit is on view from through Feb. 27 from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Monday at 819 Bridgeway, Sausalito.
Chris Madrigal, Madrigal Family Winery's Founder & President said, “We love supporting our local artists and photographers, who are committed to a skill and to creating their own personal vision and appreciating life, very much like we are at the winery up in Calistoga.”