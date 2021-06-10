Marc Goldberg - Paso’s Pinot Man

“We got to taste all the clones and selected four,” recalled D’Ambrosia of the cuttings they planted in their Windward vineyard. Volk also offered his winery to produce their first two vintages (1993 and ’94) until they could purchase the needed equipment for their winery.

The majority of the production in Paso at the time was Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, most of which was sold to wineries in Napa and Sonoma, Goldberg recalled. Most farmers were growing grapes to sell and not to produce wine.

The couple planted their vineyard in 1990 and the first vintage of 1993 sold out immediately. The vineyard was planted with cuttings from the Hoffman Mountain Ranch and the four cuttings acquired from Ken Volk — Burgundy’s Grand Cru Clos de Bèze, Sanford and Benedict’s Martini clones (which came from Romanée Conti vineyards), Clone 4 Pommard and Clone 13 Bien Nacido.

Goldberg takes the French approach of terroir — the convergence of soil, climate and varietal — very seriously. “It’s a sense of place and geography — it’s in the relationship to the Templeton Gap and Pacific Ocean, the cool climate and calcareous soil that spent millions of years under the ocean at one point. When we ripped the ground, whale bones came up out of the soil.”