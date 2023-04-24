Longtime Schramsberg Vineyards employee, Felipe Martinez, was honored last week for his 39 years of service to the winery by having a cave portal dedicated to him, the company said in a release.

The second-generation vintner of Schramsberg Vineyards, Hugh Davies, said he wanted to pay tribute to Martinez's dedicated service, and decided to dedicate one of the many cave portals to him. Martinez requested that it be Portal 206, the very portal that he saved his coworkers from danger years ago.

Martinez began his career at Schramsberg in March 1984, working on the production crew in the historic caves. He initially stacked and unstacked the millions of bottles that flowed in and out of the caves each year. His talents as an organizer and communicator led him to supervise the production crew's daily activities.

Years ago, Martinez called his crew to take a break and directed them to tidy up and walk outside Portal 206. Mere seconds after leaving the portal, a rumbling sound erupted, and a torrent of glass bottles came flowing out of the portal. A supporting wall board had weakened over time and failed at that very moment. Martinez's quick action saved his team from significant injuries.

On April 20, the Davies family, along with Martinez's family and coworkers, raised a glass in a toast and officially dedicated Portal 206 to Martinez. A plaque mounted in the portal now honors his dedicated service to Schramsberg. Martinez's hands have been instrumental in crafting tens of millions of Schramsberg sparkling wine bottles, from the best J. Schram bottlings to the more modestly-priced Mirabelle offerings.

Martinez will retire with his wife, Rosa, four grown children, and six grandchildren. He plans to travel extensively across Mexico and the United States and root for Napa's 1839 FC soccer club as they play.