Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards has hired Chelsea Barrett as winemaker. She will be working with senior consulting winemaker Michael Trujillo, who has 40 years of wine-making experience.
The daughter of Heidi and Bo Barrett, Chelsea Barrett grew up in Calistoga started working in the vineyards and wineries early on. Her experience includes a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis, internships at Mayer am Pfarplaz, Two Hands and Opus One, and jobs as co-winemaker at Amuse Bouche & Au Sommet, and as winemaker at Joel Gott Wines.
Chelsea lives in Calistoga with her husband, two young daughters, and a Husky-German Shepherd mix. She enjoys gardening, home improvement, cooking, skiing, scuba diving, and reading.
Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards, founded by Brian Cunat, is open for tours and wine tastings daily by appointment. For more information, visit MaterraWines.com or call 707-224-4900.