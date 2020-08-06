Matt Parish: Balancing the art, science and business of winemaking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are winemakers, then there is Matt Parish. The former director, officer, and chief winemaker at Constellation U.S., Treasury Wine Estates Americas, and NakedWines.com, Parish has come into his own with a professional life he describes as “a return to my hands-on winemaking, doing it myself instead of managing process and people.”

Because of his involvement in multiple winemaking and consulting projects in the U.S. and abroad, as well as family commitments, he is a moving target, difficult to pin down. However, a couple of Zoom interviews, a set of written questions and answers, and an afternoon spent with him and his family revealed the breadth and depth of what it is like to be Matt Parish.

Parish, from New Zealand, has been connected to wine throughout his life through his father, who was in the liquor trade.

“I have grown up in the ‘business’ with wine always part of the discussion and on the dinner table,” he said.

Early on, he spent vacations working in vineyards, warehouses, wine shops, and wineries. During summer vacation after his first year at university, he was working in a wine shop, where “a fun and enticing buzz in the store from customers and staff” lured him into wine once and for all.