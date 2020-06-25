Matthiasson wines — on a mission: The unorthodox approach of 'extreme environmentalists' yields exceptional wines from Napa

The Ribolla Gialla is one of the hallmark wines of Matthiasson. Only seven rows of these vines were planted in their home vineyard in the Western Oak Knoll area of Napa Valley. Steve and Jill fell in love with the variety while working with it for clients and immediately grafted the variety into their own vineyard when they purchased it in 2006. This wine is vibrant and exudes aromas of roasted hazelnuts, ripe pear and ocean breeze. On the palate this is a tantalizing wine, with complex, twisting flavors of nuts, fruit and earth. Part of the liveliness of this 12% alcohol wine was that it was fermented whole cluster in an open-top tank with the must pressed after two weeks and then aged for 18 months in neutral oak barrels. The wine was aged sur lees and never racked, with no sulfur dioxide used until bottling — making this a good example of a “natural wine” style.