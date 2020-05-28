Mayacamas celebrates 1-year anniversary in Napa

Mayacamas is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their downtown Napa tasting room by expanding their offerings to include a few vintage bottles, some of which were poured at the grand opening in 2019. This includes releases from the past few years, along with special library wines available for purchase starting Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, May 31.
Along with these releases, Mayacamas seeks to virtually connect the team with individuals through a video including team members speaking about the vineyard. Mayacamas is also upgrading all ground shipments to two- day shipping.
Library releases include the 1995 Pinot Noir for $230; 2004 Cabernet Sauvignon ($250); 2007 Chardonnay ($120); 2010 Merlot ($110) Recent releases include the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon ($125);2015 Merlot ($60); 2017 Chardonnay.
