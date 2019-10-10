Greg Koch, co-founder of Stone Brewing, will be visiting for a meet-and-greet at 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. No tickets are necessary for this casual gathering to share beers and get to know Koch and Stone Brewing.
They will be tapping into a couple of new Napa-brewed beers, Stone Napa Borreo Gose w/Boysenberry and Stone Napa Shield Bearer IPA brewed with Lithuanian Yeast.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Stone Brewing is at 930 Third St., Napa. For details, visit stonebrewing.com.