Stone Brewing Napa

Stone Brewing Napa, located in the historic Borreo Building in downtown, opened to the public in May 2018.

 Register file photo

Greg Koch, co-founder of Stone Brewing, will be visiting for a meet-and-greet at 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. No tickets are necessary for this casual gathering to share beers and get to know Koch and Stone Brewing.

They will be tapping into a couple of new Napa-brewed beers, Stone Napa Borreo Gose w/Boysenberry and Stone Napa Shield Bearer IPA brewed with Lithuanian Yeast.

Stone Brewing is at 930 Third St., Napa. For details, visit stonebrewing.com.

