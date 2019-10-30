Jancis Robinson will sign copies of the 8th edition of “World Atlas of Wine” at The CIA at Copia on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The quick meet-and-greet is from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Robinson was voted the world’s most influential wine critic in polls in the United States, France and internationally in 2018. She writes daily for her website, JancisRobinson.com (awarded the first Wine Website of the Year accolade in the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers Awards 2010), weekly for the Financial Times, and bi-monthly for a column that is syndicated around the world.
In addition to co-writing "The World Atlas of Wine," with Hugh Johnson, she is editor of "The Oxford Companion to Wine" and co-author of "Wine Grapes."
You have free articles remaining.
Described as the “woman who makes the wine world gulp when she speaks” by USA Today and “our favorite wine writer” by Playboy, Robinson was the first person outside the wine trade to qualify as a Master of Wine, in 1984. She was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2003 by Her Majesty the Queen, whom she advises on her cellar.
In one week in April 2016, she was presented with France’s Officier du Mérite Agricole, the German VDP’s highest honor (the golden pin, presented by previous recipient Hugh Johnson) and, in the U.S., her fourth James Beard Award.