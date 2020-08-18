Melka magnums to benefit American Civil Liberties Union

To support the advancement of social justice, Melka Estates proprietors Philippe and Cherie Melka have announced they will donate 50 percent of sales of a special release of highly acclaimed library vintages of the Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Beginning on Aug. 18, the vintage-dated magnums from 2010 through 2017 of the sought-after Bordeaux red blend are available at melkaestates.com for $275 each.
Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard wines have received outstanding ratings from wine critics. Philippe Melka has participated in the creation and development of some of Napa’s most prized brands and wineries, and Robert Parker has named him one of the “top nine winemaking consultants in the world.” Cherie Melka is a self-taught enologist who’s held positions at Ridge Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyards and Silver Oak Cellars.
The Melkas chose the name Métisse, French for "a blend of races and cultures," because it embodies both the spirit of their original concept for the wine—a blend of Bordeaux varietals, and their spirit as French and American winemakers.
“Métisse represents union, acceptance, and togetherness. Philippe and I deeply believe in its meaning,” said Cherie Melka. “We hope to raise thousands of dollars through this special release to help the ACLU combat racial injustice and systemic oppression.”
The Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard is located on the eastern side of Saint Helena at the base of Napa Valley’s Mayacamas Mountains. The 3.5-acre site on an old river bench is composed of mostly large gravelly sediments and thinner clay particles ideal for growing Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, and Merlot grapes.
Each vintage of the Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard spends at least 20 months aging in a combination of new and used French Oak barrels before bottling.
