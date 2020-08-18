Melka magnums to benefit American Civil Liberties Union

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To support the advancement of social justice, Melka Estates proprietors Philippe and Cherie Melka have announced they will donate 50 percent of sales of a special release of highly acclaimed library vintages of the Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Beginning on Aug. 18, the vintage-dated magnums from 2010 through 2017 of the sought-after Bordeaux red blend are available at melkaestates.com for $275 each.

Melka Métisse Jumping Goat Vineyard wines have received outstanding ratings from wine critics. Philippe Melka has participated in the creation and development of some of Napa’s most prized brands and wineries, and Robert Parker has named him one of the “top nine winemaking consultants in the world.” Cherie Melka is a self-taught enologist who’s held positions at Ridge Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyards and Silver Oak Cellars.

The Melkas chose the name Métisse, French for "a blend of races and cultures," because it embodies both the spirit of their original concept for the wine—a blend of Bordeaux varietals, and their spirit as French and American winemakers.