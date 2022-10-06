Mendocino winery owner continues with tuna canning tradition

UKIAH — This town, whose name evokes mental images of a 19th century fundamentalist preacher, is a small one, tucked in the valleys that make up Mendocino County.

It doesn’t have much in the way of food options — a Google search on the subject brings up the Costco food court as one of the more highly rated.

But Martha Barra, the proprietor of the eponymous winery in nearby Redwood Valley, may have something to say about that. On a recent Sunday, as Northern California received some much needed rain, the 80-year-old vintner showed off her other passion — canning tuna.

On that day in her home, one built in 1895 and where she has lived since 1974, she performed her annual ritual of cleaning, roasting and canning. It’s one that she’s been doing since 1980. The glass jars that sit on her counter, once filled, will go to friends and family as well as the employees, salespeople and distributors that keep Barra of Mendocino running.

Barra, who is of Scotch-Irish heritage, married into Charlie Barra’s Italian one that year. She says getting to know her husband’s side of the family involved working with his five aunts in the kitchen, learning time-honored recipes and techniques. One involved a unique preparation of the delightfully oily fish seen in kids’ lunchboxes since time immemorial.

The five aunts are gone now — as is Charlie, who died three ago at the age of 92 — but their legacy lives on.

For this round, Barra is preparing two 20-pound fish, sitting in the sink of her outdoor patio with startling large yellow eyes. They were caught that day about 25 miles off the coast of Fort Bragg.

At the top of the brick archway near where she is preparing to clean the fish with a dangerously sharp butcher knife reads the word “Garden.” And indeed, the area behind the sign is full of, among other vegetables, kale, eggplants, zucchini and tomatoes.

“I refuse to have my son come over and do this,” says Barra, as she cuts off the heads with some effort and causing the occasional squelch of fish parts.

She jokes that fishermen who filet for a living would probably be horrified about how she’s doing it, but shrugs and says she’s doing her best.

The following day, a Monday, Barra woke at around 5 a.m. to begin the roasting process. She says this step is one that makes her tuna stand out. Three hours or so later, the fish are taken out of the oven, and she begins cleaning as the glass jars the tuna will be packed into are sterilized in the dishwasher.

Barra stands in her kitchen chatting with visitors as she removes the bones and skin — “not a big deal, since they’re so big” — and the dark meat, which she calls “kitty food.” The succulent white meat is then placed into large aluminum trays.

Afterward, salt and olive oil are placed into a motley crew of glass jars, the fish portioned out and the lids put in place. Now the canning process begins.

The pots used for this purpose are hefty, metal cylinders shaped like overgrown soup pots. Water goes on the bottom and a second metal piece floats on top. The glass jars are carefully stacked to the brim and the exterior coated with a thin layer of wax.

The lids have notches with wingnut-like bolts that seal the chamber and allow the vessel to pressure cook what’s inside. The whole thing — complete with an old-timey pressure gauge — sits on a propane-fueled stove. It looks a bit like a prop from a mad scientist’s lab.

“They were bought at an auction Charlie and I went to in 1985,” she said. “Do you know what they were for? For sterilizing bandages. For the military.”

Had they even been used for that purpose, a visitor asks, somewhat anxiously. The assembled crew of five here is, after all, slated to taste some of her canned goods.

“We bought them brand new,” she says with a small smile, and firmly, but kindly, directing one of her visitors to keep a watchful eye on the gauge. “It needs to be at 15 pounds of pressure. If it goes low, turn up the heat. If it goes down, turn it up.”

Barra of Mendocino is an organic winery, which touts on its website that it has been growing organically since 1955, though Martha Barra acknowledges they haven’t been certified as such for nearly as long. In addition to the Barra brand, it also sells wine under the name Girasole, which means sunflower in Italian.

“Charlie used to say ‘I was farming organically for 50 years, but I didn’t know it for the first 30,’” she said with a laugh.

As her guests sat at an outdoor table, drinking her wine and eating open-faced tuna sandwiches sprinkled with capers, pickles and bites of onion along with butter-drenched pasta with fresh basil, tomatoes and, of course, tuna, Barra talked about the winemaking process and how things have changed over the years.

Though there are far more women winemakers now in California and elsewhere, she said, “and really high-end wines made by women,” things are a bit different in Mendocino County.

“We’re always behind, no doubt about that,” Barra said.

Despite the slower pace locally, she said, the contributions of women to winemaking is making a huge difference — because of the small things.

“Women have a way of paying attention to detail,” she said. “I rather have a women in the field doing the pruning than a man.”

Asked if that applies to the detail work of canning tuna and making food, Barra laughed.

“Maybe.”