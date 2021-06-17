Mia Carta opens in downtown Napa: Six family-owned wineries form a collective tasting room

Essere’s portfolio of ultra-premium wines is sourced from sustainable estate vineyards in Napa’s Oak Knoll, Yountville, and Coombsville AVA’s. Shaun took the idea of purchasing the winery back to his friends in Canada, and the future of Essere was set into motion.

As a result, a dynamic collective of friends, with backgrounds in business, science, engineering and marketing, purchased the boutique Napa Valley label from Frank in 2017, and have been running it ever since.

Shaun, a chemist, was later in Napa enjoying wine and conversation with Sharon Harris of RARECAT wines. The science of wine fascinates Shaun, and both Sharon and Shaun are passionate about the art of taste.

He mentioned that he was considering opening a tasting room, and Sharon said she was also considering something similar. She also said that Ilsley Wines and Redman Wines might be interested, but that both would insist on talking to Shaun to see if their philosophies were in line. They did, and it was a perfect fit.

Art House Wines and Sciandri Family Vineyards later joined the mix, and everything was set. Except, that is, for a location.