When Miljenko "Mike" Grgich turns 100 on Saturday, it will be one more milestone in a life of extraordinary achievements.

Or, as Mike would say, "One more miracle."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The first time I talked to him, he had already achieved a legendary status. It was in the early 2000s, not long after I had returned to the valley where I had grown up to find it had changed dramatically, from a quiet little place known more for its state mental hospital than its wines, to a world-renowned winemaking region.

This transformation was due, he said, to the work of many, but in no small part was driven by a wine he had made in 1973 as winemaker at Chateau Montelena. That Chardonnay had gone to Paris for the now-famous Judgment of Paris, the blind tasting of French and California wines in which French judges astonished the world by giving the top scores to a red and a white wine from Napa Valley, Warren Winiarski's Cabernet and Mike Grgich's Chardonnay.

But on that day when we met at the winery that Mike had founded with Austin Hills in 1977, we didn't talk about wine as much a miracles. He believed in them, Mike said; they had shaped his life.

There was the miracle that had allowed him to escape from Croatia, where he was born in 1923, when it was part of Communist Yugoslavia; the miracle that had got him to Napa Valley in the 1950s, when it was waking from its Prohibition-induced slumber; and the miracle that had allowed him to achieve his lifelong dream of owning his own winery, today called Grgich Hills Estate Winery.

It was some years later, in 2014, that he called me back up to the winery to talk. "Do you remember when we talked about miracles?" he asked. He had in mind another one: He was going to write a book.

He had been bothered by the 2008 movie "Bottle Shock," a popular if fictional account of the Judgment of Paris, from which he had been largely eliminated except for a glimpse of a man in a black beret, which had become his trademark. But more than just setting the record right, he decided to share his life story.

I began, once a week, driving up to his Calistoga home, which he had built overlooking a vineyard of old-vine Zinfandel, and along with his friend and companion, Maria Luisa Morena Reyes, we embarked on his newest project, the book.

A consummate storyteller, he kept us entertained for hours as he filled in the details of his life from a remarkable memory.

Born in the Croatian village of Desne, he was the youngest of 11 children. His family was poor, he said, "but our life was good." His father made wine, and Mike was stomping grapes almost as soon as he learned to walk; and he drank wine diluted with water, bevanda, a healthier option than drinking water from the cistern.

"When you live close to nature like we did, making wine, growing your food, taking care of your animals, you learn things you would not learn in school," he said. "We all knew about the rain and wind and snow and sun, and about working and trading with people. You have a strong connection with others, and most of all with Mother Nature." It was something, like his faith, that guided him all his life.

His parents, especially his mother, were determined that Mike would get an education and when his village school ended at fourth grade, he went to live with his older sister in the town of Metkovic, where he could study until he was 14.

"My papa was sad to see me leave home," Mike said. "He had tears rolling down his face as he said goodbye to me. 'Son, I have no money to give you, but I have advice,' he said. 'Try to always be with people who are smarter than you and learn from them. What you do every day, do your best. Make at least one friend every day. After a year, you will have 365 friends, a value no money can buy. Remember if you have a friend in every village, you will always have somewhere to sleep.'

"I took his words with me when I left home, and I have kept them with me all my life," Mike said.

When he returned home at 14, his cousin who owned a shop in another village opened one in Desne, and Mike became the manager. Their plan, however, was upended when World War II broke out and Italian soldiers, from the Axis powers, arrived in Desne.

Twice he was taken prisoner. Once with a truckload of village men, they went to a site where the soldiers had dug a grave for them. "I looked at the sky ... and at the grave in front of me and the thought came into my mind, 'I am going to die, but how will I know when I am dead?'"

The execution was halted, however — another miracle.

Even when he was telling us harrowing tales of war, his sense of humor rang through. Like the time the occupying soldiers decided to loot his cousin's store, aided by the town bully, one Josip Gnjec, who began beating him up when he tried to resist.

"I had to help," Mike recounted. He wasn't big enough to fight Gnjec, so he grabbed a stick and began hitting Gnjec. "I hit so hard, I knocked his ear off! He was shocked, but so was I. It did stop the fight."

"Afterwards a surprising thing happened. The people began coming to my shop bringing me gifts — a basket of eggs, a chicken — all because I had accidentally knocked off the ear of the bully, Josip Gnjec."

With the end of the war came the arrival of the Communist state and new trials. Mike had planned to work as an accountant, which he did for a year at the local co-op. At the end of one year, he said, 'I looked at what I had achieved. I had filled two cabinets with papers. I thought, 'If I work for 35 years, what would I have accomplished then? I would have 70 cabinets filled with papers.

"Was this the life I wanted? No, I concluded, it was not. But what life did I want? I searched my soul to find my answer and decided I would return to the work my father had done. I would carry on my family's tradition. I would go back to the instincts that had guided all the generations before me. I would make wine."

To Zagreb

"My papa had taught me the art of winemaking," Mike said, but he also wanted to learn the science and technology "because great wine is the result of both art and science."

He went to Zagreb, to the university because "education was free, which was the only good thing about Communism."

He said, "By 1954, the Communist grip on life in Yugoslavia was beginning to ease up. People were allowed to travel and one of my professors went to California on a sabbatical leave for six months. When he returned, we were bursting with questions ... but Professor Serman was afraid to talk for fear the Communists would hear his opinions. But finally one day, we found him alone in a room and we asked him, 'Tell us: What was it like in this place, California?'"

And the professor whispered, "California is Paradise."

That day, Mike decided, "Why should I wait to die to go to Paradise? Why not walk to Paradise while I am alive?"

Mike began to make his plans. There was an opportunity for students to participate in a United Nations program and work for a summer in Germany. He began gathering black-market dollar bills. He had 32 when he learned that he was being followed by the secret police. He had not received his degree, but he said, if he had, he would not have been permitted to leave. He had a shoemaker hide the bills in his shoe, packed his winemaking books in the cheapest suitcase he could find, and caught his train for Germany.

"I did not think I would ever return to my country, or ever again see the people left behind me," he said. "How did I feel? I felt free."

When his summer program ended, he went to the U.S. consulate to apply for asylum, and on learning that it could be years before he would get a visa, he went next to the Canadians, where he learned he could leave right away if he agreed to take a job for which workers were needed; and the diminutive but dauntless Miljenko Grgich, 5 feet 4 inches at his tallest, agreed to become a lumberjack in British Columbia.

Westward and on

So it went week after week, listening to Mike's stories. I would come home with my tapes, and my daughter, Ariel, helped me transcribe and begin to shape them into a narrative. I'd send the chapters back up to Maria in Calistoga, and she and Mike would review them. Ariel began going with me to the weekly meetings; a linguist, she was in charge of making sure we kept the storyteller's voice.

Listening to his stories, I crossed the Atlantic with him and went by train west across Canada. Unsure of his English and worried about his dollars, he often went hungry on the journey. Except for one day when he was sitting next to a woman with a basket of fried chicken; reading his wistful expression, she shared chicken with him. "I never forgot that woman," he said. "And her chicken."

On his arrival in British Columbia, no one met him to take him to be a lumberjack. Instead he ended up washing dishes trying to figure out how to get to that Paradise called California. It finally happened when a winemaker in a place called Napa Valley agreed to hire him.

This was Lee Stewart, founder of Souverain on Howell Mountain. "I could hardly believe that four years after I had left Croatia with my little cardboard suitcase filled with books, I was finally going to use them in California."

The year was 1958 when he arrived in St. Helena by bus; and when Stewart was not there to meet him, he was horrified that he would have to pay $2 a night to stay at the St. Helena Hotel.

He did connect with Stewart, however; and he calls Stewart one of the unrecognized great figures of the Napa Valley wine renaissance. He also went on to work with other pioneers, André Tchelistcheff and Robert Mondavi among them. His father's advice about making friends served him well.

He left with Mondavi's blessing to work at Chateau Montelena, one of the old ghost wineries of the valley purchased by Jim Barrett, who offered Mike a percentage of ownership — and brought him one step closer to a dream he'd been nurturing during nearly 20 years of working in the valley: owning his own winery.

The triumph of Paris and the founding of Grgich Hills didn't end his adventures. With the fall of Communism in Eastern Europe, he was able to return home to a free Croatia in 1990 and even collect his college degree.

He said, "I, Miljenko Grgich, from the village of Desne, sat down to lunch with the president of Croatia. 'What can I do for Croatia?' I asked.

"'What do you do in America?' President (Franjo) Tudjman asked me.

"'In America, I make wine,' I replied.

"'Then perhaps you can make wine here, too,' the president replied."

Mike not only established Grgic Vina winery in Croatia, he went on to become a major supporter of Roots of Peace, a nonprofit established to help remove land mines from war-torn countries around the world, including his own Croatia.

At one of our last meetings, we sat overlooking the old vines and, in the distance, Mount Saint Helena, which he said reminded him of Babina Gomila, the mountain where as a 5-year-old shepherd, he had watched over his family's sheep.

"I let these vines grow the way my father did in his vineyards in Desne," he said. "These vines have just one stake to lean on if they need it. They are not tied up because vines, like people, have to be free."

With that, he had written the introduction to the manuscript that told the story of his life. We had 400 pages.

"I like it," he said. "And what I really like is you didn't change a word I said."

From there, his daughter Violet, now president of Grgich Hills, took on the task of turning the words into a book. He called it "A Glass Full of Miracles."

"And what's next?" I asked him.

"Now I am going to live to be 100," he said.

And so he has.

Photo: Napa Valley's natural beauty in 96 photos Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic