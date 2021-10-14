Miracles and destiny: Meet Mira Winery

Mira Winery is permitted for 12,000 cases but made only half that number in 2019.

“We want to make exceptional wines, not large volume. Last year, due to smoke, we made nothing. This year is looking very good. Our first harvest was 10 days before Labor Day and merlot is next.”

“What I’m proudest of is getting our own brand and the respect of the professionals with whom I work. That a vineyard would lend its name to the wine on which I work is gratifying.”

When asked about misconceptions surrounding winemaking, Gonzalez said, “There’s not a lot of understanding of how involved the job is. Many people think it’s just tasting wine all day and pairing it with meals. There are so many details and minutia, from picking the right cooperage to deciding on the best barrels, of what the impact of the wine will be to staying up until 11 o'clock cleaning out the press.”

“To get up another level involves details, thinking and intuition. But we don’t dwell on the hard work.”

“Looking forward, we’d like to bring more recognition to the Yountville AVA. We want Mira to be the flagship AVA of Napa.”

If their experience with miracles and destiny are any indication, it won’t be long.