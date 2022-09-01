Montalcino, Napa's sister city in Italy

MONTALCINO, Italy — Which of the following are Napa’s sister cities? A. Casablanca Valley, Chile; B. Iwanuma, Japan; C. Launceston, Tasmania, Australia; or D. Montalcino, Italy.

The correct answer is all of the above.

Montalcino, the medieval hilltop town in Tuscany famous for its Brunello di Montalcino wine, became Napa’s newest sister city in June 2021. This sister city association seems perfect given Napa’s reputation for producing some of the best Cabernet Sauvignon in the world and Brunello di Montalcino’s lofty global status.

Still, the question often posed is, “What does 'sister city' mean?” According to Sister Cities International’s website, “A sister city, county, or state relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries. A relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities.”

It’s been three and a half years since Flavia Martini and David Cilla, an Italian couple now living in Napa, and Lorenzo Ortona, then the consul general of Italy in San Francisco, came up with the idea to twin Montalcino and Napa.

“My hometown, Montalcino-Val d'Orcia, and my second home, Napa, represent two excellences worldwide recognized with many aspects to mutually exchange and enhance so this union may become an invincible power,” Flavia Martini says.

“The main objectives of this friendship will be the education of high school and college students and professional experiences for young workers, the promotion of tourism, local wine and food heritage, and the enhancement of the respective cultural heritage.”

The signing ceremony took place via Zoom last October with Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley signing the proclamation with the blessing of the Napa City Council and the mayors of Yountville, Calistoga, St. Helena and American Canyon, along with the Napa Chamber of Commerce, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley.

An in-person presentation was held last month when Sedgley presented Montalcino Vice Mayor Angelo Braconi, in Napa for a few days, the keys to the city and a copy of the proclamation during a City Council session.

Sedgley and Braconi were also among the guests at a special lunch at Bistro Don Giovanni to celebrate the sister city partnership.

During his stay, Braconi also visited Alpha Omega, where he participated in the winery’s annual harvest kickoff celebration and did a tasting with vintners Robin and Michelle Baggett, who have vacationed in Montalcino many times.

Also on his winery itinerary was Antica, whose owner Marchese Piero Antinori also produces a Brunello di Montalcino.

At Castello di Amorosa, proprietor Dario Sattui led Braconi on a tour of his Calistoga castle; Sattui also owns a monastery 50 minutes from Montalcino.

Another stop was Promontory, to meet the Tuscan winemaker David Cilla, who was instrumental in Napa and Montalcino becoming sister cities.

Visiting Montalcino

Being a Brunello fan and Italophile who lived in Italy from 2003 to 2005, I was curious to learn more about this twinning connection and traveled to Montalcino during a recent trip to Italy. I also let Visit Napa Valley know in case they had anything I could do for them in Montalcini, and they entrusted me with a book from Visit Napa Valley to deliver to Montalcino Mayor Silvio Franceschelli.

“We want to create this network of professionals and students to exchange information and skills not just with winemakers but mostly with students,” Franceschelli said during an interview at the town’s museum. “The idea is to also create a cultural network between Napa and Montalcino. In a glass of wine, there is the landscape and territory. The idea is to create a cultural exchange to present the territory, the art and the culture of each wine country.”

Montalcino’s only other sister city is Hautvillers, a village in France’s Champagne region notable because the monk Dom Pérignon worked at the local abbey that is now his final resting place, and Pérignon played a major role in the birth of Champagne. Montalcino inherited that partnership in 2017 when it merged with neighboring San Giovanni d’Asso, a sister city to Hautvillers since 2006.

About Brunello

From the 1888 vintage, historic Biondi-Santi produced the first modern version of Brunello. To be a Brunello, the wine must be 100% Sangiovese from Montalcino. Brunellos also must undergo a minimum aging of five years before they are released, two of which must be spent in oak. In 1966, Brunello di Montalcino became an Italian designation of controlled origin, or DOC, and in 1980 became the country's first DOCG, a status indicating the highest quality level.

Today, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino boasts just over 200 members. Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the consortium and the winemaker for the revered Tenuta Il Poggione, echoes the words of Franceschelli and Martini when speaking about the sister city partnership during an interview at the estate.

“A big advantage that the youths have nowadays is they have traveled and acquired experience, knowledge and skills by visiting wineries in different markets,” Bindocci said.

“I hope one of the outcomes of Napa and Montalcino becoming sister cities is that there will be a big exchange of knowledge and expertise, especially among the younger generations — young people from Montalcino going to Napa and learning from the wineries there and Napa people visiting Montalcino and the wineries, learning our traditions and our expertise, and utilizing that when they go back to the wineries and farms in their country.”

Marketing, for instance, is one very important element Bindocci noted that the people in Montalcino can learn from Napa producers.

“Most (Napa Valley) wineries sell 70 to 80% of their wines at the cellar door whereas here, in order to sell 70 to 80% of our wines, we have to travel all over the world,” said Bindocci, noting that 30% of the wine from Montalcino (including Rosso di Montalcino) goes to the U.S. market. “That’s something we really should learn from Napa. We are equipped for visitors and tourism, but not to that extent.”

The Montalcino winery that seemingly draws the most visitors is the legendary Castello Banfi. John Mariani, an American, is family proprietor and chairman emeritus of Banfi Vintners of Old Brookville, New York, of which the Castello is a subsidiary. As excited as he is about the sister city partnership, he sees Napa playing a role that extends far beyond Montalcino.

“Even today in the Napa Valley, there is a very strong Italian influence,” Mariani noted. “In Italy, wine is food. In the past, we’ve had wonderful visits from Bob Mondavi and other dignitaries from Napa.

"For me, I try to get through to them to create wine as food. Make it as pure and natural and healthy as possible. Polyphenols and pectins are very, very healthy and I believe have a lot to do with lifetime expectancies where Italians today are living several years beyond Americans. A lot has to do not only with your exercise but also your diets. If we can make wine a healthy food, I think we’re helping everyone. Napa is key in that in the United States.”