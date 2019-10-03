Mountain Peoples Wine has announced a collaboration with Napa’s Viader Winery to make wine, according to a press release.
Mountain Peoples Wine is the state’s largest distributor focusing solely on organic and biodynamic wines, according to Vice President of Sales Phillip Anderson. This collaboration – the first of its kind for the distributor – also marks the first partnership between Mountain People’s Wine and a Napa Valley Winery.
“We’ve been looking for (a partner) in Napa for quite a while, but it’s a little bit of a Goldilocks scenario,” Anderson said, adding that they’d been looking for an appropriately-sized, compatible winery. “It’s a small project, but a cool way to show what organic Napa fruit could be.”
The collaboration, spawned by a discussion about organic Napa Valley Cabernet between Anderson and winemaker Alan Viader, will involve grapes from Grigsby Vineyard in Yountville. Anderson, Viader and Vanessa Wich, purchasing and portfolio manager for Mountain Peoples Wine, selected six of 18 barrels of wine produced from the vineyard to create DARE by Viader 2018, a Cabernet Sauvignon, according to the press release. It’s a unique set of circumstances for Mountain Peoples Wine, Anderson added.
“This is a wine that only exists because we all got together,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
He described the organic wine scene as having changed drastically since its beginnings; initially, wines made with organic grapes, especially by those new to wine making, weren’t necessarily of the best quality, Anderson said. But he adds that many of the most famous producers of organic wine (Anderson points to Domaine de la Romanee Conti in Burgundy, France) don’t necessarily advertise as organic, usually because they don’t advertise at all.
Organic wine sales currently make up about 10 percent of industry sales, according to Anderson, but demand rises every year.
Viader Winery began producing wine in 1989, and has had wines ranked as high as second on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list, the press release says. Viader reached out to propose a collaboration, Anderson said, and the distributor was eager to work together. Viader had previously been passionate about organic farming and sustainability, according to the press release. He created 125 cases from the six chosen barrels.
“We’re trying to show people – if you use high-quality organic fruit, and a great winemaker, you can end up with high-quality organic wine,” Anderson said.
The wine is now available from Mountain Peoples Distribution; orders can be placed by email at orders@mpwwine.com or by phone at 530-265-0300.