Mourvèdre and its fans

While Kane uses Mourvèdre in his Gypsy Rouge red blend, which also includes Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, and Counoise, he also makes around 50 cases of Mourvèdre for his wine club members.

When asked why Mourvèdre, he immediately responded, “Is this really a question?”

He said he has a longtime love of Mourvèdre as a rosé from Bandol and as Monastrell from Spain, due to its food-friendly acidity and full body that both complements and stands up to his favorite Mediterranean cuisine.

Describing Mourvèdre for someone who has not tasted it, Kane said, “This grape takes over your palate, leaving a gritty mouthfeel and elegant finish with prominent tannins. It is like a baby liking a sriracha popsicles. It’s weird at first, but you will keep drinking it to find out how it develops.”

Kane’s 2015 vintage of Sol Rouge Mourvèdre is an exemplary example of these qualities, a juxtaposition of acidity, meatiness, smoke, and spice, all of which complements his spicy Mediterranean lamb (recipe below).

— Twisted Oak, Calaveras County