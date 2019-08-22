NAGANO, Japan - All Nippon Airways will offer a Japanese red wine made in Nagano as part of its in-flight service for first class passengers on North American and Honolulu routes from September to November.
Called Solaris Shinshu Chikumagawa Merlot 2016, the wine is made by Manns Wines Co. at the Komoro Winery in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture.
"We hope made-in-Nagano wine will attract more attention, as there are many influential customers in our first class section," Junko Yazawa, general manager of ANA's sales headquarters for the Chubu region, said at a press conference at the prefectural government office.
Manns Wines President Dai Shimazaki, who also attended the press conference this month, said, "I'm confident that this wine will satisfy people all over the world."
Wines made from grapes grown in Nagano Prefecture have recently been offered to world leaders visiting Japan.
A red wine from Manns Wines' Solaris range was served at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when U.S. President Donald Trump visited Japan in November 2017.