Napa Barrel Project – casual pub fun and the flavors of sour beer

Building on the success of his Big Stump Brew Company in Sacramento, Alex Larrabee recently opened Napa Barrel Project, bringing casual pub fun and the flavors of sour beer to Napa.

“Our Napa Barrel Project name reflects what we are doing, that we love Napa and its wine,” said Larrabee, who uses former wine barrels to age the beer. “We want this to be a place for Napa locals. Opening here was a natural extension of who we are and reflected what we’re doing. It’s about having access to the wine barrels, connecting beer with wine and the wine-making community.”

“We’ve had the folks from Stag’s Leap and Turnbull in here. At the end of the day, they want a crisp pint of beer in their hands.”

Larrabee considers his 1040 Clinton St. location to be a one-block extension of downtown Napa.

“Next to us, we’ve got Housley Napa Valley wine boutique. Adam Housley has been great helping me to navigate the city procedures. We’ve gotten to know other downtown tasting rooms like Shadowbox Cellars on First Street; it’s a tight-knit community.”

The Napa Barrel Project also explores different ideas about what they can do and offers limited releases for some of their brews.

“We worked with Napa Valley Distillery to do some cool things. We made brown beer with bananas using a rum barrel to age the beer. The guys there, owner Arthur (Hartunian) and Tim (Espinoza) the distiller have been incredibly supportive. We also have brandy barrels and whisky barrels that we’ll use. In the distillery’s Hollywood Room, they carry our beer on draft.”

Napa Barrel Project occupies the former Uva restaurant dining room. One feature many in Napa will embrace is the return of live music to the space.

“We’ll have live music most every Friday night," Larabee said. "We’ll run the ‘gamut of acts,’ from a solo acoustic performer to a DJ to a full band. Our barreled ceiling makes for great acoustics. Once a month, we have a comedy show, Comedy Wine-Down, organized by Reid Clark Comedy. He’s been featured on Comedy Central and ET. Reid’s got from four to six comedians each show and they’ll appear on a rotating basis. We’re going to start Trivia Night on Tuesdays, too.”

Larrabee said that sister company Big Stump Brew Co. in Sacramento has brewed thousands of barrels of beer in their custom brewhouse since 2016.

“We do events like Trivia nights in Sacramento. We take what we know works there and try it here. Napa locals will dictate what we offer. Brewpubs should be spaces to foster connections. We want to hold events that bring people together.”

He added, “One thing I’ve seen is the difference in our best-selling beers in Sacramento and Napa. People here want more traditional styles, Pilsners, West Coast Pale Ale, and Irish Red.

Asked about the dubious-sounding sour beer, Larrabee laughed.

“We specialize in it. It’s a beer that’s been inoculated with lactobacillus, the same bacteria that’s in yogurt, which is a bacterium that turns sugars into lactic acid. When the brewer’s yeast is done fermenting, it leaves behind some residual sugars in the beer. The remaining sugars in the beer are broken down by the bacteria and secondary fermentation gives it a sour, complex flavor. Sour beer is a Belgium beer-making tradition that takes six to 18 months to age. It’s a long time and can’t be rushed.”

As in the tradition of pubs, the food is fresh and flavorful.

“We feature pizza, but it’s not ordinary. I spent time with Mendocino’s Café Beaujolais chef Julian Lopez who shared his recipe for pizza dough. It’s a specific process to develop the gluten. It’s a very complicated method with exact timing for every step. There’s science behind it.”

In addition, the food offerings include salads, chicken wings, and appetizers. They have a wine list of 10 to 15 wines and four wines by the glass.

“Our keg wines are also doing well. That’s an interesting process to me because nitrogen and argon must mix, and the wine gets a tiny amount of nitrogen in the process. It works well with some wines like Sauvignon Blanc, but can make Chardonnay taste flabby, so we’re careful with the art and science of the process.”

Larrabee isn’t afraid to experiment with flavor. He collaborated with Gamling McDuck on Second Street to use some of their 2019 smoke-tainted cabernet franc barrels to age stout.

“It’s a moment frozen in time. We decided to call the beer Scáthach, which is named after a figure in Irish Mythology who resides in the ‘Fortress of Shadows.’”

As for the company’s plans, he’s flexible.

“Napa is dialed into everything really well right now, but there’s always room for improvement. Between our Sacramento facility and Napa, we’re making a thousand barrels a year. That’s 2,000 full-size kegs. We have the opportunity to go to 1,400 barrels as we pick up.”

However, starting any business in this pandemic climate is challenging.

“It was a slow November; I wouldn’t suggest anyone start a business in November. Then there were the rolling Omicron shutdowns. We had some servers attend a party and contracted the illness, so we closed until the entire staff was tested. There was no customer exposure. We take customer safety very seriously.”

“We’ve been busy during the football playoffs and well pleased with the reception. We’re looking forward to baseball.”

“Our historical data indicates that late March through September is our strong season. It will be interesting to see how harvest in the valley impacts it.”

“The only plans now are to expand to have a parklet on Brown Street. We did parklets successfully in Sacramento. Napa city stopped issuing temporary parklet permits and haven’t finalized their plans yet for the future. But we’ve applied for the permit.”

For now, Larrabee is content with the 20 beers they have on tap at any time.

“We found the right people and have a great staff of nine. There’s no compromise on the quality of our beer and the pub is not fussy. Our aim is to be geared toward locals.”