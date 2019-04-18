Jennifer Pasquarello had a grand time tasting wines last Saturday at the Garagiste Wine Festival in Sonoma. Pasquarello specifically came to this event from El Dorado Hills, northeast of Sacramento, to celebrate her birthday with her girlfriends.
“It’s great,” she said at Greyscale Wines’ table, “all of these small wineries in the same spot.”
Greyscale is based in Orinda, yet owners Jean and Larry Rowe source grapes from the Napa Valley. They are here to talk to potential customers and promote their brand. “We get some white grapes from Rutherford,” Rowe said, “and some red grapes from Oak Knoll." Their wines are priced between $27 and $44 a bottle.
Brother and sister Caroline and Jeffrey Shifflett, fourth-generation Napans, were promoting wines from their winery, Hunter Glenn Estate. They own five acres of land in St. Helena. Their family, which has deep roots in the wine industry, owns Shifflett Ranch and Vineyard in Oak Knoll and Starscape Vineyard in Forestville.
Now in its ninth year, the festival’s goal is the same: bring little-known specialty wine makers together and give them public exposure. Last Saturday, some three dozen small, boutique wineries gathered under one roof at Sonoma Veteran’s Hall, with many boasting about their Napa Valley connections.
“We are definitely in our own microclimate.” said Caroline Shifflett about their St. Helena land and grapes. “We embrace it and it adds a special character to our wines.” Hunter Glenn produces 450 cases of wine annually.
“My life goal,” said Jeffrey, “is to grow to the point where we are producing 8 to 10 thousand cases a year.” Their wines cost $30 to $80 a bottle.
“Our winery is in Napa yet we source grapes for our Riesling from Santa Cruz,” said Charley Johnson, co-owner of March Wines with his wife, Maura. Both Charley and Maura work in day jobs as assistant winemakers, each at a separate winery.
“There is not a lot of Riesling made in Napa,” Johnson said. “And the ones that are from there are pretty exclusive and pricey. Our goal is to make our Riesling more approachable.” Their wines cost $25 to $32 a bottle.
Mark Davis is the winemaker at O’Brien Estate in Napa. But, he said, it is at his own winery, Cobden Wini in Oak Knoll, where he can really express his passion for wine. “This is a way for me to [create] wines I want to make,” he said. And, he said, it’s fun. “I think it makes me a better winemaker.”
His 2013 Sauvignon Blanc with grapes from Napa Valley costs $55 a bottle. His Oakville Cabernet, which will be bottled in May, will cost $100 a bottle.
Old County Cellars is based in San Carlos, and owner Dan Peterson is one of the vintners here who source their grapes from Napa. His are from Nichelini Vineyards in the Chiles Valley “in the eastern reaches of Napa Valley,” he said. His wines include a Sauvignon Blank at $24 a bottle, a Semillon at $30, and a Merlot at $32. “I think our wines are a little bit less expensive than the major brands,” he said, “because we price our wines based on our costs.” He makes 750 cases a year.
This festival attracts “people who are looking for that little, undiscovered winery,” Peterson said, adding “And the wineries are hoping maybe they’ll be discovered, too.”