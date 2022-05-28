Napa Green launches climate change and sustainability symposium

During June Napa Green and community partners will host Napa THRIVES, a series of six half-day events organized around the six pillars of sustainable winegrowing leadership: water efficiency, energy efficiency, waste prevention and green purchasing, integrated pest management and pesticide phaseout, social equity and diversity, all of which folds into climate action and regenerative farming.

THRIVES stands for "transformation, health and resiliency initiatives in viticulture and enology symposium."

The symposium takes place at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena June 7-27.

The symposium includes an innovative mentorship program. At the start of each event, an offsite workshop option will be offered, during which up to 40 guests can work with an industry expert and another leading grower or vintner.

On June 7, this will kick off with Tod Mostero, director of viticulture and Winemaking at Dominus Estate, in a conversation with Pine Ridge Vineyards about transitioning their Dos Olivos vineyard to dry farming.

On June 9, mentor Juan Moreno, facility manager at Rutherford Hill Winery, will share steps anyone in the industry can take to reduce energy use and maximize the use of solar renewable energy. The emphasis will be on cutting the bottom line – wineries can save tens of thousands annually by improving efficiency, and slash emissions at the same time.

Also a part of this “Saving Energy and Energy Efficiency” event, is speaker Bill McKibben, co-founder of Third Act and 350.org, who earlier this year wrote a piece for The New Yorker, titled “In a World on Fire, Stop Burning Things.”

McKibben said, “Napa has been ground zero for climate destruction, but also climate action. I look forward to strategizing about how we make big changes, fast.”

Author of more than a dozen books, including the bestsellers "Falter," "Deep Economy" and "The End of Nature," McKibben is the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College and the winner of the Gandhi Prize, the Thomas Merton Prize, and the Right Livelihood Prize, sometimes called “the alternate Nobel.”

On June 21, the “Social Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” event will launch with Philana Bouvier, president of Demeine Estates, kicking off her mentorship on recruiting and increasing diversity.

“Not only is this topic something very personal to me, it matters deeply to Demeine Estates,” Bouvier said. “If we are building long-term resilience, we must truly understand what these essential concepts mean ... equity in opportunity does not mean equity of outcome. This journey matters."

On June 21, Napa THRIVES will also welcome Nikki Silvestri, founder and CEO of Soil and Shadow. Silvestri has spoken at the White House, negotiated with the Environmental Protection Agency and received OxFam America's "Act Local, Think Global" Award. She has appeared on MSNBC’s "All in with Chris Hayes," and her writing has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle and BET Magazine.

Additional speakers are:

-- Eric Asimov, wine critic at the New York Times

-- Kayalin Akens-Irby, chief of staff at Planet FWD

-- Kelly Mulville, vineyard director at Paicines Ranch

-- Kimberly Nicholas, sustainability scientist at Lund University, and author of "Under the Sky We Make"

-- Jonathan Foley, executive director of Project Drawdown

-- Birgit Cameron, co-founder and head of Patagonia Provisions

Additional mentors are Molly Sheppard, educational winemaker at Spottswoode Estates (TRUE Zero Waste); Erik Dodd, vineyard manager, Wight Vineyard Management (going Roundup free); Jim Duane, winemaker, Seavey Vineyard (regenerative carbon farming).

Tickets start at $75. Students may purchase tickets at a 50% discount.

To learn more about Napa THRIVES, purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit https://napathrives.org.