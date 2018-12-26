A portrait of Armando Reyes harvesting merlot grapes in a Carneros vineyard earned Andrew Lincoln of Napa the grand prize in the 37th annual California Farm Bureau Federation photo contest.
Lincoln, who received $1,000 in prize money, also won the contest’s Grand Prize in 2016. A winery employee and son of a vineyard manager, he is always out with a camera during harvest because of the people who make it happen.
"Napa Valley would not be what it is without them," Lincoln said. "When you're photographing harvest, there are certain people that you're just drawn to, because of their charisma. This gentleman was one of those people."
Lincoln also earned third place and an additional $100 for a photo that captured two snowy egrets in flight.
This year’s CFBF Photo Contest attracted hundreds of entries from amateur photographers who are members of county Farm Bureaus or supporters of the California Bountiful Foundation.
Andrea Traphagan of Ravendale won first place and $500 for a photo of her tractor-driving husband preparing a Lassen County field at sunset. Second place and $250 went to Angels Camp resident Mindy Rasmussen for her shot of a late-summer cattle drive.
Six photos earned honorable mentions and $50 each, submitted by Celeste Alonzo of La Quinta, Chelsea Davis of Fresno, James Durst of Esparto, Nicole Andreini of Orland, Wendy Sylvester of San Luis Obispo and Traphagan.
In the Budding Artists category for photographers ages 13 and younger, 10-year-old Dottie Davis of Orland claimed first place and $250 for a serene landscape of her family’s hay farm. A curious goat peered closely into the lens of Kyle Radich’s camera to earn the 13-year-old Point Arena resident the second place prize of $100. Both awards were presented by the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
The winning photographs may be viewed at www.cfbf.com/photocontest, and will also be posted on the Ag Alert and California Bountiful websites.