Napa’s ‘Tog Sisters’ mix it up

Christina and Jenny Tognetti, along with their sister-in-law, Lauren, have created the “Tog Sisters,” a health and wellness platform that intends to build a community of like-minded enthusiasts in the Napa Valley and beyond.

If the name Tognetti sounds familiar, it’s probably because their family also owns a popular vineyard and winery, and the women’s grandfather — Jack, who recently passed at 104 years of age — was one of the pioneering vintners in the Los Carneros region.

While the trio remains involved with the winery — Christina works at the winery full time while the others help out when needed — they have also found ways to explore other interests, such as helping others stay fit and active, be it through daily workouts posted to thousands of their Instagram followers or through personal training sessions, dietary advice or group activities such as hikes, guided bridal-workout parties and hosted wine-tasting adventures.

“We are building a fun, health-conscious, non-judgmental zone here in the valley,” Jenny said. “Each of us brings our own stories and strengths to the table. Together we’re a part of a growing community in the Napa

Valley.”

Tog Sisters

The inspiration for the Tog Sisters came while the two sisters were living in San Francisco. They’d graduated from college and were working — Christina selling wine and Jenny at a vitamin supplement startup — but found that maintaining an active and engaged lifestyle was challenging.

Both sisters had played soccer since they could remember and had even been recruited to play at St. Mary’s College of California. Christina was a division one-level athlete, but multiple concussions forced Jenny from the game earlier than she’d anticipated.

“I thought I was going to play soccer for my entire life,” Jenny said. “Then when I couldn’t play, and after Christina graduated, we both were finding it challenging to maintain the active and healthy lifestyle we’d grown up with.”

Working out together helped. It was fun and more motivating than working out alone and gave them a source of accountability. They started to get fitter and stronger. Other people started to notice. People began to ask the secret to their transformations.

“Growing up and in college we’d had coaches and extreme workouts — six hours a day, at times — but after college we needed to figure it out on our own,” Jenny said. “We were finding that lots of people around us had the same problem, too.”

Launching an Instagram feed, @togsisters, grew from dozens to thousands of followers, and the sisters felt compelled and encouraged to continue on. At about the same time, Lauren married Michael Tognetti. Her background had been as a dancer turned runner/hiker growing up, and so the sisters’ ranks grew to three.

“When I was in my 20s, I had gone through a tough time marked by depression and anxiety,” Lauren said. “I had gained a lot of weight and was finding it hard to regain my footing. I’d been a runner but had stopped. Then one day I decided to run 1 mile. It was so hard, but I did it. And just kept doing it.”

Eventually Lauren’s consistency and persistence led to losing 70 pounds and regaining a brighter view of the world’s possibilities.

“It was hard, but it’s a story that I like to share because I know so many other people are also going through their own challenges,” she said. “One of the wonderful things about being a Tog Sister is that I feel like I can really relate and also be a good friend to so many people out there who might be struggling with their own battles.”

Today Lauren can also relate to new mothers as she chases around after the newest Tognetti, toddler Cooper.

Each of the Tog Sisters brings her own story and skills to their work: Jenny is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)-certified personal trainer who spent years reinventing herself after injuries; Christina is an athlete who has become a wine-business expert; and Lauren is an active mother intimately experienced with the challenges associated with overcoming mental-health challenges.

With their complementary talents, experiences and family ties it’s not surprising that they’ve become tight-knit friends. However, in a sign that speaks to the world’s desire for more connection and impassioned advocacy, these sincere young women are openly sharing their lives and interests with the broader community.

A balanced lifestyle

A few years ago I interviewed Jack Tognetti. He was turning 100 years old, and the family had recently launched their own wine brand, Tognetti Wines. To speak with Jack was a true honor. Not only was he a wealth of old regional stories, he was also a vocal advocate for living a simple lifestyle that centered around moderation.

As he told me then, “The key [to a long life] is moderation and being good to your body, but it’s also important to get out there and do some physical work every day. Our bodies and minds were made for working. I eat small meals — a simple salad and a small piece of fish, for example, and I only have small amounts of wine when I do drink.”

He also talked a lot about the importance of being connected with family and friends. As I spoke with the Tog Sisters, I heard echoes of Jack’s voice and his philosophy.

“Grandpa Jack and Grandma Camille were always a big part of our lives,” Christina said. “He was always so social and seemed to know everyone everywhere. Those two always worked very hard but also knew how to relax and have fun. They will always be our inspiration.”

Tognetti wines

For those looking to engage with the Tog Sisters not only at the level of fitness and wellness, there is also an option to enjoy the wines that their family makes.

For decades the Tognetti family grew and sold grapes to wineries such as Schramsberg where they were transformed into sparkling wine. But in 2012 Jack’s daughter, Wendy, along with her husband, Robert, launched the first vintage of their own wine.

Initially the family focused on making Chardonnay, producing an exceptional wine from one of their vineyards called Aloise Francisco (Aloise and Francisco were Camille’s and Jack’s middle names). Today their offerings include a Cabernet Sauvignon and their own sparkling wine, a blanc de blanc.

Each wine is made in small quantities that are expressive and well-crafted. The 2016 Chardonnay ($55 a bottle and 300 cases made) is full of baked apple crisp with candied lemon and a silky minerality. The 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon ($95 and 180 cases made) is a big, luscious wine with plenty of dark fruit and sweet vanilla-toasty notes. The blanc de blanc ($68 a bottle and 280 cases made) uses 100% Chardonnay grapes and the ttraditional method of making Champagne in France, méthode champenoise. Bright and lively, this wine is full of green apple, gooseberry and hints of aromatic chutney.

As many third-generation vintner families find, owning and operating a small brand can be rewarding while at the same time difficult to make work as the sole source of livelihood for all those involved. But the Tog Sisters are making it work. They continue to support their family business, while at the same time adapting and morphing their strategy to work for themselves and to build a supportive community.

“For a long time it was so challenging to find a framework and routine that worked for us,” Jenny said. “That’s what makes this all so satisfying now — helping people as they find their own path toward well-being, balance and some fun. What could be better?”

To connect with the Tog Sisters, follow them on Instagram @togsisters. To schedule one-on-one personal training or group sessions or wine tastings, they can be reached by email at togsisters@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.togsisters.com.