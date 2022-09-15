Napa Valley 2022 harvest report: Cabernet harvest begins

The Cabernet Sauvignon harvest has begun in parts of the Napa Valley, as growers recover from last week's record-breaking heat wave.

"Whether in the east hills or west side of Oakville, the consensus is that little if any grapes will be left to harvest by month’s end," said Jennifer Rue of Oakville Ranch Vineyards.

"Some blocks are showing signs of dehydration and are being picked this week, while others fared well and will hang for two to three more weeks, as normal," Clif Family Winery's Laura Barrett said of growers on Howell Mountain, where temperatures as high as 118 were recorded.

Here’s this week's harvest report, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “After the heat, the relief this week has been glorious. I actually got excited about pulling on long sleeves in the morning. The entire AVA has been active over the last 10 days as both growers and wineries assess their vineyards. There’s no question in my mind that the weather pattern last week will define much of the character of this vintage. That, on the one hand, is exciting and on the other, humbling. Thus far, in tank, the wines (unsurprisingly) are incredibly concentrated, although yields have been low. I’ve heard comparisons to the 1981 and 1987 vintages, although both were well before my time.”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "This past week's extreme heat definitely caused stress across the valley, both to the plants and the people! It set a new benchmark for the definition of a heat wave, with many of our weather stations topping out at 118 degrees. On Howell Mountain, I am seeing and hearing a bit from both sides. Some blocks are showing signs of dehydration and are being picked this week, while others fared well and will hang for two to three more weeks, as normal. Most wineries are dealing with a little bit of both. Danielle Cyrot, Winemaker at Cade Estate, is picking parts of their 13th Vineyard this week, while Cade is still 2-3 weeks out. Mike Dunn at Dunn Vineyards harvested some weaker areas along the perimeter of his Estate last week, but will also leave some blocks to further ripen. And, Mia Klein of Cimarossa will harvest a few of her younger and earlier blocks later this week. Brian Brakesman of Summit Lake Vineyard was confident that his extra irrigation paid off and will pick Zinfandel this week and Cabernet in a few."

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyards — "The few blocks of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay on Diamond Mountain having been harvested prior to the heat wave, attention turned to the more widely planted Bordeaux varieties. Several vineyards at the lower elevations of the AVA brought in Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon, picking during the early morning hours to ensure the fruit came in cool. Higher elevation vineyards remain in a holding pattern, waiting for more flavor and aroma development during the welcome cooler temperatures we are now experiencing."

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "With the extreme heatwave behind us, everyone is breathing a huge sigh of relief. Overall vineyards withstood the temperatures quite well. One can see some shrivel on the south side of the vines, now hoping that the cool down will bring things into balance. Zinfandel and Petite Sirah with average yields being harvested this week and the first Merlot and Cabernet right around the corner."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "Most on Spring Mountain waited out the heat spell and are just now starting to harvest their reds. Frank Schaeffer at York Creek Vineyards says, 'The fruit looks great.' Matt Sherwin says, 'The fruit is maturing nicely.' Matt will also wait another week or so before starting his reds. Frank and Wes Steffens of Vineyard 7&8 will start later this week, Andy Schweiger of Schweiger Vineyards is starting his Merlot on Tuesday and will move into his Cabernet Sauvignon by week’s end. David Tate at Barnett Vineyards will start harvesting Petit Verdot, Merlot and Cabernet Franc on Tuesday. Matt Gardner at Keenan started picking his Cabernet Franc on Monday and will finish his harvest with the last of his Cabernet Sauvignon by week’s end. Similar to Keenan. Smith-Madrone is picking Cabernet Franc and finishing their harvest on Wednesday with their Cabernet Sauvignon. However, Lisa Togni of Philip Togni Vineyard has the honor of being the first winery on Spring Mountain to finish their harvest late last week."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "With intense heat finally abated, we are all taking a deep breath and assessing vineyards and planning our next moves. Despite our fears, the fruit and vines seemed to have made it through remarkably well and with steady, cool weather in the forecast we can rest a bit and get caught up for the next round. Chris Phelps of Inglenook reports, 'As temperatures have continued to climb, we completed the harvest of our white Rhône varieties: Viognier, Marsanne, and Roussanne, and brought in our first red, old-vine Merlot, on Sept. 1. With the intense heat this past week, we have pushed into Syrah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc, and early blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon. This next week promises to be one of the biggest of the vintage. Yields appear moderate, but the processed fruit is vibrant, fresh, and well-balanced across all varieties — quality looks extremely high!'"

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — “Heading into the heat last week, most winemakers chose to ride it through by intensifying vineyard monitoring and employing pinpoint irrigations and overhead misting or sprinklers during peak temperatures. As the week progressed, the differences between hillside and valley floor sites magnified. Vineyards with deeper soils and larger canopies fared best, following the expected pattern of metabolic stasis and minimizing dehydration. By mid-week, many west-facing blocks, particularly those on lean soils and with lighter canopies along the eastern flank of the AVA were experiencing more significant dehydration. Warmer cluster temperatures into the evening and overnight resulted in seed development and acid respiration. Thanks to all the unflappable vineyard managers and crews pulling triple duty with night picks, irrigation repair, and monitoring, those blocks were able to be preferentially picked. This week’s weather brings sweet relief. It will take a few temperate days for Brix to stabilize and flavors to resume development. Whether in the east hills or west side of Oakville, the consensus is that little if any grapes will be left to harvest by month’s end."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "Full steam ahead! The majority of the Cabernets have plateaued on sugars and optimum phenolics are not far behind. Low-level clouds from gentle onshore breezes are elevating the relative humidity to everyone’s delight. The Labor Day weekend heat wave was intense, as it was in 2015, but with vineyard crews working diligently at night under floodlights, the fruit is arriving at on crushpads at all hours. Not surprisingly, early feedback is optimistic on the white wines. Many winemakers are considering less malolactic fermentation, to retain as much freshness and varietal typicity in the whites as they can. This of course is an intriguing stylistic change from years’ past and the final decisions will rest on the overall perception of the acids, as no one is attempting to bottle lemonade. As the King Cabernets begin filling fermentation tanks, may we all remember that a lighter than average crop is a far better scenario than facing the misery of a tainted crop. The days and weeks ahead might surprise us to the upside, and why not? There is only one Napa Valley and it’s simply an honor to work with some of the greatest vineyards and people the world of wine has to offer."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "Sunny, dry and extreme heat marked this week’s Atlas Peak temperatures. A whopping 115 degrees on Sept. 6 beat the old Atlas Peak record of 113 from over 60 years ago in 1961. With low yields and limited water, Atlas Peak vintners are likely to harvest reds sooner this year. Winemaker Jean Hoefliger states, 'I have seen our Cab Franc on Stagecoach hit 26 Brix with a 3.7 pH so we’re ready to pick. The beauty of Atlas Peak is its ability to mitigate the extreme heat due to our high elevation’s cooler nights and northerly bay winds. This season should result in excellent mountain fruit and a dream 2022 harvest.'"

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "As predicted, the Labor Day heat spike accelerated the rhythms of harvest in the Stags Leap District. Elias Fernandez, winemaker at Shafer exclaimed, 'Crazy! Vintage half done. Hillside SLD cabs done!' Michael Baldacci, winemaker at Baldacci Family Vineyards, had harvested some hillside Cabernet and was surprised by how well everything did during the heat and was excited for some more hang time and cooler days. Carmel Greenberg, winemaker at Clos du Val, was getting started with Merlot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc on their Estate. Robert Smith, winemaker at Quixote Winery, was also harvesting Malbec, Cabernet Franc and their top block of Petite Sirah. He was planning on harvesting the entire estate this week. 'That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes,' said Robert, who always keeps his cool. Robbie Meyer, winemaker at Malk Family Vineyards, brought in their Cabernet Sauvignon at the end of last week. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, had harvested 14 of their 47 SLD acres with more Cabernet Sauvignon coming in this week. At Chimney Rock this week, we will bring in Fiano, Merlot, Malbec, our hillsides of Cabernet Sauvignon, possibly Petit Verdot and some Cabernet Franc. I don’t recall ever harvesting all varieties in one week. We have a few weeks to go to complete our harvest and we are grateful that canopies look green, and weather has cooled down. Now it's time to get back to work!"

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "With the Sauvignon Blanc and other early varieties wrapped up before or during the recent heat spell, there is a lot of focus on Merlot and Malbec this week. Laura Barrett of Clif Family Winery reported bringing in their Viognier and she says their OKD Cabernet is not quite ready yet. Scott Meadows at Silenus noticed that some vineyards were accelerated, having picked an impressive mix of varieties last week, but that other blocks were ripening at a normal pace. Over at Materra, Chelsea Barrett was very happy with their Sauvignon Blanc crop and said they are picking Merlot this week. She also mentioned some of the supply chain issues many wineries have been facing, with items like dry ice and barrels. Anna Hickey of Rodgers Vineyards called the heat wave an exercise in water management and winemaker communication and said they have been busy with Merlot, Syrah and Zinfandel."

Carneros

Christopher Hyde, Hyde Vineyards — "This week Chardonnay and Pinot Noir harvest comes to a close at Hyde Vineyards, with Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah harvest ramping up as we enter the final weeks of the season. Cooler weather is a relief for the vines, which suffered stress from the record heat of the previous week."

