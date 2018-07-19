Dr. Paul Anamosa, an expert viticultural soil scientist and Napa Valley College adjunct instructor, talks about new technologies for planting and managing vineyards during a 30-minute interview filmed by Channel 28, Napa’s local cable television station.
Anamosa, who owns Vineyard Soil Technologies, was interviewed by Latife Hayson (Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty) about technologies that allow more vines to be planted per acre while adding more sunlight to grape clusters.
A native of New Mexico, Anamosa has earned seven academic degrees and spent six years working in Africa and two more in Jamaica before settling in Napa with his wife in 1997.
He started his own company in 2004. His firm makes recommendations concerning land evaluation for vineyards, vineyard design, nutritional disorders, and integrated vineyard management, to vineyard managers, vineyard buyers and vineyard sellers.
In the TV interview, he explains his work analyzing vineyard soils and vines.
He revealed that one of the most pressing threats to local vineyards – Red Blotch Virus –will likely result in re-planting of many vineyard blocks that will help to further segregate varietals into their appropriate climate zones across Napa and Sonoma counties.
The interview can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg_gUzlrqMc