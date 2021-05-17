 Skip to main content
Napa Valley College online wine auction supports students

The Napa Valley College Foundation has created a new online wine auction to be held May 19-26 in support of student access and education.

The auction will feature wine experience packages from Staglin Family Vineyards, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Ghost Block Wine, Fontanella Family Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Bougetz Cellars, Montelena Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Ehlers Estate, Favia Estate and others.

The auction also includes a virtual tasting of a Cabernet Sauvignon vertical from the college’s Viticulture and Winery Technology program with Master Sommelier Ian Cauble, star of the 2012 documentary film “Somm."

Other packages include a hot air balloon ride with Sonoma Ballooning Adventures, a round of gold at Silverado Country Club, private art tour of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and a bike tour with Napa Valley Bike Tours.

Each year, the Napa Valley College Foundation raises funds to fill the gap between state funding and the needs of the students, which can be considerable. Often, this financial assistance makes the difference between students graduating or dropping out.

“Education is the most important pathway to success, and we work to ensure every student has the access and opportunity to pursue their education,” said Jessica Thomason, the foundation’s executive director. “Our programs provide financial assistance through scholarships and grants, and we also provide funds to the college for instructional equipment, student support services and capital projects.”

Napa Valley College’s student population represents every segment and demographic of the Napa Valley community. Forty-three percent of 2020-21 graduates are Latino, at least 35 percent are among the first in their family to receive a degree, and approximately 67 percent are women. A majority of students remain in the Napa Valley, contributing to the local community and economy in a variety of ways.

“Chances are that each of us feels the positive impact of a Napa Valley College student in our lives, every day. From restaurants to wineries, to retail and professional services, Napa Valley College students live and work in our community and strengthen the fabric of our Napa Valley experience,” says Thomason.

To participate in the auction, visit http://napavcf2021.ggo.bid For more information, contact the Foundation Office at (707) 256-7170 or e-mail Jessica Thomason at Jessica.thomason@napavalley.edu.

