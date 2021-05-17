Napa Valley College online wine auction supports students

The Napa Valley College Foundation has created a new online wine auction to be held May 19-26 in support of student access and education.
The auction will feature wine experience packages from Staglin Family Vineyards, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Ghost Block Wine, Fontanella Family Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Bougetz Cellars, Montelena Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Ehlers Estate, Favia Estate and others.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
The auction also includes a virtual tasting of a Cabernet Sauvignon vertical from the college’s Viticulture and Winery Technology program with Master Sommelier Ian Cauble, star of the 2012 documentary film “Somm."
Other packages include a hot air balloon ride with Sonoma Ballooning Adventures, a round of gold at Silverado Country Club, private art tour of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and a bike tour with Napa Valley Bike Tours.
Each year, the Napa Valley College Foundation raises funds to fill the gap between state funding and the needs of the students, which can be considerable. Often, this financial assistance makes the difference between students graduating or dropping out.
“Education is the most important pathway to success, and we work to ensure every student has the access and opportunity to pursue their education,” said Jessica Thomason, the foundation’s executive director. “Our programs provide financial assistance through scholarships and grants, and we also provide funds to the college for instructional equipment, student support services and capital projects.”
Napa Valley College’s student population represents every segment and demographic of the Napa Valley community. Forty-three percent of 2020-21 graduates are Latino, at least 35 percent are among the first in their family to receive a degree, and approximately 67 percent are women. A majority of students remain in the Napa Valley, contributing to the local community and economy in a variety of ways.
“Chances are that each of us feels the positive impact of a Napa Valley College student in our lives, every day. From restaurants to wineries, to retail and professional services, Napa Valley College students live and work in our community and strengthen the fabric of our Napa Valley experience,” says Thomason.
To participate in the auction, visit http://napavcf2021.ggo.bid For more information, contact the Foundation Office at (707) 256-7170 or e-mail Jessica Thomason at Jessica.thomason@napavalley.edu.
Photos: Napa Valley College during COVID-19 — Who's on campus?
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.