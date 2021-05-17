Napa Valley College online wine auction supports students

The Napa Valley College Foundation has created a new online wine auction to be held May 19-26 in support of student access and education.

The auction will feature wine experience packages from Staglin Family Vineyards, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Ghost Block Wine, Fontanella Family Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Bougetz Cellars, Montelena Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Ehlers Estate, Favia Estate and others.

The auction also includes a virtual tasting of a Cabernet Sauvignon vertical from the college’s Viticulture and Winery Technology program with Master Sommelier Ian Cauble, star of the 2012 documentary film “Somm."

Other packages include a hot air balloon ride with Sonoma Ballooning Adventures, a round of gold at Silverado Country Club, private art tour of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and a bike tour with Napa Valley Bike Tours.

Each year, the Napa Valley College Foundation raises funds to fill the gap between state funding and the needs of the students, which can be considerable. Often, this financial assistance makes the difference between students graduating or dropping out.