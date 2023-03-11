When driving on Highway 29 through rolling hills and stunning vineyards, you may occasionally see burn piles with smoke billowing above, spreading shaded clouds of thick smoke through the clean valley air.

While the intention behind these burns is positive, there is a better way to navigate burning grapevines that does not create excess smoke and tends to surprise community members and farmers alike by its relatively smoke-free outcome.

An increase in wildfires has created more sensitivity around the general topic of fire; however, some fire is indispensable in the context of farming and ecosystem services. The Napa Valley Grapegrowers Best Practices for Low Smoke Agriculture Burning Program sets an example of how farmers can make a difference now.

NVG has developed a technique that promotes proper vine drying times, removal of excess dirt, careful lighting, and tarping to keep the center of burn piles dry during rain events. The result is a virtually smoke-free burn. In this way, our best practices program goes beyond current regulations, which restrict the timing of burns, and yet do not guarantee low smoke through a change in practice.

NVG hosts demonstrations in both Spanish and English, teaching both the “how” and the “why” behind this innovative protocol.

The low smoke burn technique emits less particulates into the air, reducing the likelihood of unsafe air quality conditions, which is better overall for the climate. It eliminates the spread of pests and disease, requires less labor than other methods of vine disposal, and is incredibly cost effective.

In fact, NVG even provided tarps to farmers this year to remove a financial barrier to a simple climate change mitigation strategy.

While age and lack of yield are well-known reasons to pull vines, it is important to note the other factors farmers consider when making their vineyard plans. Replanting a vineyard can create the opportunity to improve vineyard layout to elevate quality and sustainability. These changes can include transitioning to drought-tolerant rootstocks, row spacing that facilitates greater use of cover crops, and shifting row orientation to minimize water use by up to 30-40%. These types of changes sequester carbon and reduce the amount of irrigation needed.

Pest and disease can overrun vineyards and without proper removal, the infestation could easily transfer to neighboring blocks. Halting this spread to prevent substandard fruit quality and yield is critical in maintaining a healthy vineyard ecosystem.

Of course, farmers do not rip out all vines that carry pests and diseases, but if other methods of pest and disease control fail and the unhealthy vines outweigh the healthy, pulling those vines and disposing of them properly is essential.

The recent eradication of the European Grapevine Moth required mandating federal and state permits, inspections, quarantine zones, and strict restrictions on movement of all grapevine plant material — at the cost of $115 million in public and private funds. Future vineyard pests could pose a similar threat, and moving material from a vineyard to other locations would help hasten their spread. As such, grapevine woody debris is best disposed of through disease eliminative processes such as burning.

A popular alternative to burning vineyard debris is chipping. Proper carbon accounting of this method should factor in the effects of trucking in a chipper, lengthy use of machinery, hauling woody debris to new locations, and natural decomposition. Chipping is much more labor intensive than burning, as vines need to be properly prepared to go in the machinery. With NVG’s low smoke burning method, structural aspects of vineyard development, like wire and posts, are encouraged to be left in the burn pile. Once the plant material burns, these products remain, and are much easier to dispose of or even reuse.

As responsible farmers, we pursue practices that complement and protect the unique environment and natural resources found in Napa Valley and work proactively to find sustainable solutions to traditional agricultural practices.

Help us create a healthier Napa Valley by reducing the amount of smoke generated in vineyards with the use of NVG’s Best Practices for Low-Smoke Agriculture Burning.

For more information, visit napagrowers.org/agricultural-burning.

