Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Napa Valley Farmerworkers Foundation celebrates 10 years

In the last 10 years, the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation has played a key role in supporting the people of the wine industry through opening the gateways of access to educational and professional development opportunities to local farmworkers.

The FWF helps individuals, and it also helps us to be better employers; through the FWF, we are able to provide professional development opportunities and foster the growth of leaders within our companies. All of this contributes to making our workforce, community, and businesses more stable, forward-looking, and sustainable.

As growers and vineyard managers, we never really stop thinking about grapes, with the ebbs and flows in the wine industry, growers big and small rely on organizations like the FWF to be nimble and stay connected to the needs of our local community, particularly when facing new or unfamiliar challenges.

The FWF also uniquely stepped in to support farmworkers during the last year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization spearheaded a task force to launch a statewide, bilingual COVID-19 health education campaign. In partnership with its sister organization, the Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG), they released timely COVID-19 safety protocols for vineyard teams ahead of the busy harvest season.